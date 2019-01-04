Nichola Joss says to try this at home face mask recipe for that healthy glow.

Want that fresh-from-the-palace glow that Meghan Markle seems to have? Well her facialist, Nichola Joss, says that it’s easier and less expensive than you would think, and you can actually do it yourself at home with some commonly found ingredients.

Cosmopolitan caught up with Joss to ask how Meghan gets that dewy and healthy looking skin and she was willing to share an easy at-home recipe. Joss says that DIY masks are great, and if you haven’t given them a try, you should.

“At-home face masks are amazing, and I fully endorse them. They’re easy, free, and you have full control of the ingredients you’re putting on your skin, which is why most of my clients love them.”

Joss was willing to share two DIY face mask recipes for people to try at home to moisturize and brighten your skin. The London-based facialist is a big fan of coconut oil (“it creates a soothing, paste-like consistency”) and she likes to mix it with turmeric powder (“it’s calming and helps relieve inflammation and congestion”). Joss says that this combination will “brighten and hydrate the skin,” without being too harsh.

Meghan Markle's Facialist Swears By This Cheap DIY Face Mask https://t.co/KFxRIzE8n6 pic.twitter.com/HrDLWdFnBP — Pierre Darrot (@DarrotPierre) January 4, 2019

Add a teaspoon of turmeric to two teaspoons of coconut oil and make a paste. Apply it all over your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes before fully rinsing it off in the shower, and then dry your face gently with a towel before applying your normal moisturizer.

Joss suggests this second mask to soothe skin and reduce inflammation. She says this one also has two ingredients and is a quick fix, especially for acne-prone skin. Use a mix of rolled oats (“a gentle physical exfoliant”) and your favorite honey (a natural antibacterial) which will leave you with baby smooth skin.

Mix a quarter cup of oats with a dollop of honey to make a paste and apply to damp skin.

Recently, Kate Middleton has also been willing to tip her hand and share some of her favorite cosmetics and skin care brands, which are available to everyone at Sephora, Ulta, and sometimes your local pharmacy.

To maintain Kate’s traditional “English rose” complexion, she is a devotee of rosehip oil, using Trilogy’s organic rosehip oil, which is said to be very effective, but gentle enough for use even on babies (it smells nice too). But in a pinch, one of Middleton’s favorites is found at almost any drugstore, and that’s Nivea Visage Pure & Natural Day Cream.