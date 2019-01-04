‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 ‘Shifted Back’ Due To ‘Bandersnatch’ Release

When will Season 5 of Black Mirror premiere on Netflix? That is the question on fans minds after the release of Bandersnatch. Bandersnatch was released at the end of December 2017 which coincided with the release date of Season 4 a year before. However, fans will have to wait longer until new episodes of the series are released according to a new report.

The interactive release allows viewers to make their own choices as to what will happen. What the viewer is left with is multiple ways the story can go depending on what choices they make. When talking about the new release, Charlie Brooker, who is the creator and writer of the hit show, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Bandersnatch took more time to create than anticipated. The interactive release actually came about while planning for Season 5, but Bandersnatch eventually became something much bigger than a single episode.

“We knew going into it that it would be difficult and challenging and more complicated than a normal film that we would do,” Brooker explained.

Due to the amount of time, Brooker and executive produced Annabel Jones revealed that there is not a release date for Season 5 of Black Mirror -at least not yet anyway. Little is known about when the release will happen, but what is known is that it will be sometime in 2019. Fans of the hit show know that there is not a set schedule for season releases of the show like there typically are for other shows. Although the release of Bandersnatch was similar to that of Season 4, fans may recall that Season 3 was released in October 2016.

Being an interactive event, Bandersnatch required more time and attention. Because of this, the release date for Season 5 is “shifted back” according to Jones.

Jones explained, “There’s so much content and not reflected in the content is the craftsmanship, and what you have to take out to make the world exist — or feel as if it does exist in one cohesive world. So it did take an enormous amount of time and as a result, then season five sort of gets shifted back a little bit”

The trailer for Bandersnatch appears below as tweeted by the official Black Mirror Twitter page.

Aside from knowing that the release date for Season 5 has been delayed, little details about the upcoming season have been revealed. However, one celebrity has stated that they will be making an appearance on an episode of Season 5.

In December, Miley Cyrus spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and claimed that she has a role on the new season. She didn’t reveal too many details other than saying her role is “dynamic.” She revealed that she was allegedly filming for the role during the time when wildfires devastated Malibu in California.

Talking about the role, Cyrus stated, “It was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time. But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

It is important to note that although Miley Cyrus has spoken about appearing on an episode of Black Mirror for Season 5, her role has not been confirmed by neither Brooker nor Jones.