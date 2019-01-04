‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon And Rey Spend The Night Together

Stunning new Young and the Restless spoilers show that Sharon and Rey find themselves in an incredibly awkward situation where Rey’s shirt comes off as they spend the night together.

It’s no secret that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) have chemistry. They nearly acted on their feelings for each other, but Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) blew into Genoa City, and Rey decided to try to work things out with his wife. Sharon supported his choice and even attempted to root for the struggling couple.

Despite that, the attraction the Genoa City police detective feels with his coworker has slowly grown. Jordi Vilasuso, who plays Rey, spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the things to come for Sharon and Rey. Next week, Sharon helps Rey escort a child to his grandparents after the child’s parents get busted for drugs. On the way back, a storm makes the roads treacherous, so they stop at a hotel for the night. There’s just one problem, though. Because of the bad weather, the place only has one room with one bed available, so Sharon and Rey are forced to make the best of it.

“They’re definitely very uncomfortable. Right away there’s a big elephant in the room, which is their connection to each other. They know they can’t cross any lines because he’s a married man and on top of that, Sharon has been a person of interest in the J.T. investigation,” according to Vilasuso.

Being a gentleman, Rey offers Sharon and bed, and he takes the chair. Even so, they struggle to sleep, so they start talking.

“They’re both self-conscious, but they also know that they’re adults, so it is what it is. Rey is a stand-up guy, but when Sharon asks if he’s ever been to a slumber party, the conversation turns into them bonding— With his shirt off,” admits Vilasuso.

Now that the clothes start to come off, and an entire night stretches before them, it is tough to see how Rey and Sharon escape this scenario with their honor intact. However, Rey seems to have some reasonable self-control, so perhaps they’ll skate through it — barely. But, sometime soon, Mia will flirt with Rey’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela), and then the gloves may come off.

It’s merely a matter of time before Sharon and Rey find themselves giving in to the months of buildup. It seems inevitable that these two will cross the line with far more than kissing or a night together without a shirt. Well, unless Sharon’s involvement in the J.T. coverup comes to light first.