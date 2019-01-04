Why Is James Kennedy Lashing Out At The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast On Twitter?

James Kennedy feuded with nearly all of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars on Twitter earlier this week, and according to a new report, he may be doing so in an effort to remain relevant on the Bravo TV reality series.

On January 3, Radar Online shared a report that suggested Kennedy was fighting with his co-stars because he is desperate to stay on the show.

“He knows that the more drama he causes while the showing is airing this season, the less chance that Lisa will get rid of him,” the insider explained.

Although Lisa Vanderpump fired Kennedy from his job at SUR Restaurant during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 due to his mean behavior towards waitress Katie Maloney, he has since been back to work at the restaurant and appears to be hosting his DJing events regularly.

“The show needs the drama and Lisa needs the ratings,” the source continued. “It is just sad because it is getting to the point where there are a lot of people legitimately concerned for his well-being and mental health.”

Earlier this week, after reading a series of tweets from Maloney in which the SUR Restaurant employee suggested she’d been abused, Kennedy lashed out against her, labeling her a “disgusting human” and slamming her for lying about him publicly. He even took aim at Maloney’s marriage to Tom Schwartz, claiming the relationship “won’t last.”

“And Jax? He is just a sad man after his daddy died. I’m the only brother that you don’t like. Make peace with your dead father please so you can be set free. That goes for La La also,” Kennedy continued.

While James Kennedy first told his fans and followers he was “hacked” after tweeting and deleting his mean messages to Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, and Lala Kent, he later apologized for his behavior, which Taylor claimed Bravo TV made him do.

“I am sorry for what I said about Jax and Lala and I apologize deeply to them and anyone I offended. I hope you guys also stop provoking me. Thank you and Happy New Year!” he wrote.

Kennedy has been having a rough season. In addition to his tension with his co-stars, he’s also been accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, which he denies.

To see more of James Kennedy and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.