Bill Hader Gets Emotional Talking About Children: ‘It’s The First Interview I’ve Ever Cried In’

Even celebrity parents get emotional when talking about his kids!

Bill Hader recently sat down for an interview with Variety, where he talked about his busy work schedule and how it prevented him from getting to see his children very often last summer. After finishing shooting the first season of his hit show Barry, he went to the writers room and immediately started writing the script for Season 2. In between, the comedian shot scenes for the film Chapter Two, and with his busy schedule, he says he only saw his children, Hayley, Harper, and Hannah, for about five days over the entire summer.

But Hader has learned his lessons and he says that he is never going to jam-pack his schedule that full again as he became visibly emotional in the interview.

“It was terrible. So I’m going, ‘Next summer I’m taking off. And I’m going to spend every day with them. It’s this weird thing where when you’re in this industry, you don’t have time to be with them, and it’s really, really difficult.’I’m getting emotional right now talking about it.”

Later in the interview, Hader confessed that this was the first time that he actually shed tears when talking about his life in an interview.

“Congrats, it’s the first interview I’ve ever cried in,” the funny man confessed.

COVER STORY: Bill Hader's winding road from Stefon to the dark laughs of "Barry" https://t.co/zYS6oLyK8M pic.twitter.com/hjxVQKBMkS — Variety (@Variety) January 2, 2019

But with his jam-packed schedule and the sacrifices that he made by not spending a ton of time with his family, all of Hader’s hard work has payed off. The actor took home a few Emmys last year for his hit show Barry, including one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Not only that, but the series is also currently nominated for three awards at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Before Barry, Hader appeared on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013, but he confessed that he didn’t ever watch his performances because he just never felt comfortable on the show. He said that being on SNL made him a little crazy and from it, he had bad anxiety and suffered panic attacks and migraines.

But soon after he left SNL, his acting career took off and he starred alongside Amy Schumer in the hit comedy Trainwreck. Since then, Hader has enjoyed a successful career in television and film, and it’s probably only going to go up for him from here on out. But for now, Hader says that he has already planned to write a screenplay next summer so he is able to work at home and see his kids.

“They can see me all day if they want,” he told the publication. “They can really get sick of me.”