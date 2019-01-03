AEW News: ‘Double Or Nothing’ Rally Official For January 8

The upstart promotion is set to have a rally right near 'SmackDown Live.'

Fans who have been waiting to hear more about All Elite Wrestling and its upcoming Double or Nothing event won’t have to wait much longer. Today, the company put out a press release detailing a Double Or Nothing rally for Tuesday, January 8 — in Jacksonville, Florida — as reported by Wrestling Inc.

What makes this event so interesting is that it’s scheduled to take place on the same day — and in the same city — as SmackDown Live. The All Elite Wrestling rally will take place at 5 p.m. EST, so it’ll be over a few hours before fans need to head to the SmackDown Live taping.

It makes sense for AEW to put its rally in Jacksonville for two reasons. First, the president of the company is Tony Kahn, who is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. This means that the wrestling promotion can use part of the Jaguar’s stadium for the rally easily enough. In fact, according to the press release, the rally is scheduled to take place at TIAA Bank Field in Parking Lot J.

Jacksonville is also the logical place to hold the rally, since plenty of wrestling fans will be in the area to see SmackDown Live. It’ll be easy enough for them to come to the area to watch the rally. The event is free and is open to the public, so anyone can attend.

According to the press release, which was written by Brandi Runnels (aka Brandy Rhodes) — who is now listed as the Chief Brand Officer for All Elite Wrestling — the event promises to be very entertaining.

“Keeping in true The Elite fashion, attendees can expect the unexpected as the rally will showcase the true spirit of wrestling entrepreneurialism and feature special guests, inside info and limited edition merchandise.”

Wrestling talent Cody Rhodes made a statement in the press release. He spoke about Matt and Nick Jackson being there with him. He also talked about how AEW will change the world of professional wrestling.

“The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are right with me in committing to deliver on our promise to change the wrestling landscape in 2019, and the DOUBLE OR NOTHING event is just the start,” said Cody Rhodes. “The time to change the world is now.”

For people who can’t attend the rally, AEW will stream it on the “Being The Elite” YouTube channel. They’ll also have it up on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, so the company is offering plenty of ways for fans to hear what it has to announce.