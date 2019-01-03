‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says The Night Of His Fantasy Suite Fence-Jumping Freakout Was A Game-Changer

The ABC reality star admits he gave producers a run for their money while filming the Fantasy Suite dates.

Colton Underwood says he gave The Bachelor producers a real-life run for their money during the filming of the ABC dating show. A promo for Underwood’s season of The Bachelor shows the emotional former NFL player as he jumps a high fence and appears to run away from the cameras. Now, in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Underwood, 26, reveals that his fence-jumping moment occurred during Fantasy Suites week and that it was a game-changing night for him.

In ABC’s full-length promo for the rose-filled reality show, which you can see below, Underwood is seen crying and saying, “Every time I put myself out there, I get f—king rejected.”

The Bachelor star is later seen frantically fleeing the scene as host Chris Harrison calls out to him. Underwood then jumps a 6-and-half-foot fence as he declares, “I’m f—king done.” Even host Chris Harrison gets bleeped by ABC’s censors when he says, “Holy sh-t,” over what he has witnessed.

Underwood, whose virginity has been a focal point during his time on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and now The Bachelor, told THR that fans will soon have “a better understanding” of “not only of who I am, but the whole picture in regards to my virginity” once they see the new season.

As for that fence-jumping freakout, the reality star added, “I pushed the production of this show just as much as they pushed me and allowed me to grow as a human being. I gave them a run for their money — quite literally — and I think they made me a better person. I hope at the end of this they can think that I made them better as well.”

Underwood also revealed that Fantasy Suites week, where he was given the option for some overnight alone time with three different women without ABC’s cameras in the room, was the biggest week is his whole journey, but not for the reason some may think.

“The jump was the most emotional and the most physical that I had to be the entire season. I will also say, that fence jump is the most pivotal moment. That was a game-changer. That night changed how everything went.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bachelor host Chris Harrison hinted that he may be the person behind Colton’s on-camera fence-jumping freakout.

“There’s a lot to be said about the fence-hopping scene,” the Bachelor host told Us. ” I was approximately 10 yards behind him when it happened. I may or may not have been the reason that he hopped the fence. To the actual athletic accomplishment of the fence jump … you have to understand, the fence was about 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6. He did not touch the fence or touch the top of the fence after his feet left the ground.”

You can see Colton Underwood’s shocking fence jump in the final seconds of The Bachelor promo below.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.