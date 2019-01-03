Obama Hits The Charts With ‘Hamilton’ Song

Former President Barack Obama recently released a list of his favorite songs of the year for 2018, but now a song featuring the vocal stylings of the former president of the United States himself has landed on the Billboard charts.

“One Last Time (44 Remix),” a remixed version of a song from the popular Broadway musical Hamilton, has debuted at #22 on the Billboard’s R&B songs chart, The Hollywood Reporter said. The song, on December 22, was released as a “Hamil-drop,” as periodically released Hamilton-related songs are called.

The original “One Last Time” is a song in Hamilton‘s second act, in which George Washington and Alexander Hamilton discuss Washington’s decision to step down from the presidency after two terms, and ends with Hamilton writing the address and speaking it out loud as Washington delivers it in song. The song is about the important moment in history when the first president “[taught] them how to say goodbye,” because “if we say goodbye/the nation learns to move on/it outlives me when I’m gone.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has said that the original “One Last Time” song was inspired by Obama’s “Yes We Can” speech from the 2008 Democratic primaries, which was later set to music by a group of musicians led by Will.i.am. So in the new “44 Remix,” Obama recites the closing paragraphs of Washington’s address, from 1796. On the recording he is joined by gospel legend BeBe Winans and and Christopher Jackson, who played Washington in Hamilton‘s original production.

Obama is a known fan of Hamilton, as Miranda workshopped the show at the White House, and later returned with the cast to perform at the White House years later. Obama even worked the phrase “one last time” into the announcement of his own farewell address, in January of 2017.

This is not Obama’s first time on the Billboard charts. A 2015 remark by the then-president that “Folks want to pop off and have opinions on what they think they would do” led to a club remix by JX Cannon called “Pop Off,” which landed on the now-defunct Billboard + Twitter Emerging Artists chart in December of that year.

Obama also has two Grammy Awards. He won for Best Spoken World album in 2006 for the audio version of his memoir Dreams From My Father, and won the same award again in 2008 for his second book, The Audacity of Hope.

Hamilton was also celebrated last week at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.