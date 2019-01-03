Carrie Underwood Fans Start A Campaign To Get Husband Mike Fisher To Rub Her Feet

Pregnant Carrie enlisted the help of her fans to get a treat from her husband.

Carrie Underwood fans are helping to get a somewhat unusual request fulfilled by her husband as she prepares to give birth to their second child any day now. Fans rallied around the pregnant country superstar after she headed to Twitter on January 2 to reveal that she was hoping her husband Mike Fisher would get the hint and rub her feet if she put them up on him.

“Casually putting my feet on my husband’s lap hoping he’ll rub them…” Underwood tweeted, adding a grimacing face to her tweet, which has received more than 17,000 likes on the social media site.

After one fan then asked if she was also hoping that he’d see her tweet to take the hint, the “Love Wins” singer replied to the message with a winking emoji.

Fans then jokingly responded by sending several tweets to the retired hockey star, bombarding him with messages urging him to fulfil Carrie’s plea for a foot rub as they anxiously await the birth of their second baby both this month.

“@mikefisher1212 treat your sweet lady to a foot rub!! Lol. Y’all are the cutest,” one fan tweeted the athlete in an attempt to get him to see his wife’s message, while another wrote, “@mikefisher1212 rub her feet!!!” with a crying laughing emoji.

Ok @mikefisher1212 you better rub her feet???? It is good for the new Mom???? to Be relaxed. Because it will be soon ????.

It is such a wonderful blessing???? to have Children????‍♂️????‍♂️ Soon you will have ????????player ???????? to add to #TeamFisherUnderwood Can't wait for the ???? of your ???? — HargiHero???? (@HargiHero) January 3, 2019

Mike didn’t publicly respond to Carrie’s fans flooding his timelines with please to offer up a foot rub, though this isn’t the first time the star has given her followers a look at her pregnancy recently.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood revealed earlier this week that she spent the New Year with her and Fisher’s 3-year-old son Isaiah as she shared the most adorable photo of her little boy using her bare baby bump as a pillow as they cuddled up together.

Just days before her due date, Carrie shared the black and white photo across her various social media accounts and revealed that she was actually wearing Mike’s T-Shirt – which she’d rolled up to reveal her big bump – because her clothes no longer fit.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“Kicking off 2019 right…Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie,” she captioned the image. “Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt. #LettingItAllHangOut.”

But while Fisher hasn’t yet publicly revealed if he gave in to Underwood’s big ask for a foot rub, the Grammy winner has revealed that the men in her life have been giving her a hand as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

As reported by People, Carrie uploaded the cutest video to Instagram on December 30 that showed both her husband and son giving her a hand tying her shoes.

“I can no longer tie my own shoes…” she told fans alongside a video of the twosome doing their best to tie up her shoelaces, but added that she’s “so glad I have such sweet helpers!”