Diddy Allegedly Thinks That Cassie Cheated On Him With Former Personal Trainer, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Diddy is reportedly feeling betrayed now that his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is dating his former personal trainer, Alex Fine. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cassie went public with her new relationship with Fine at the end of last year — sharing a photo of them kissing to Instagram. She posted the photo just hours after Diddy shared one of her photos to his Instagram Stories, with a heart emoji as the caption. According to TMZ, sources say that the music mogul now believes that the “Me & You” singer was cheating on him.

TMZ reports that Diddy, real name Sean Combs, hired Alex Fine when his regular trainer, Jamal Liggin, became too booked to work with him. The tabloid’s insiders report that Fine trained Cassie as well — which is presumably how they met.

However, sources from Cassie and Alex’s camp deny that she was unfaithful to Diddy. They claim that she and Fine hooked up after the end of her 10-year relationship with Combs.

When the news of their breakup hit the media, Combs and Ventura had already been living separate lives for months. At the time, multiple news sources said that the split was friendly. As Capital Xtra reports, when Kim Porter — the mother of Diddy’s kids — died in November, Cassie posted heartfelt condolences to her former boyfriend and his family.

“Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs families,” she wrote. “I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing.”

Diddy has since been seen hanging out with Icelandic-Chinese model Jocelyn Chew, the Source reports. They were spotted spending time together in Miami, and at a Drake concert at the Staples Center.

It looks like Cassie is looking for a fresh start as well. She has deleted most of the photos from her Instagram page. As of this writing, there are only three left — and they include the snap of her smooching her new flame.

And speaking of Alex Fine, there’s a lot more to him than just being Diddy’s former personal trainer and Cassie’s new boyfriend. According to his Instagram bio, Fine is the Director of Health at Hemp Hydrate, a brand of hemp-infused water. He was also profiled by Vanity Fair last year. In the piece, they call him ‘”spiritual adviser,’ friend, nutritionist, therapist, and landlord.”

Before the news of his relationship with Cassie became public, he was best known for training the stars of Riverdale. One such star, Charles Melto, lives at his house to make keeping fit that much easier.

When asked about his success, Fine seemed pretty laid back about his approach to life.

“I have a weird thing around me where I believe everything works out if you just let it all go,” he said.