‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Declared ‘Person of Interest’ In Burglary Of Ex Jen Harley’s Home

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been declared a “person of interest” in the burglary of on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley’s home.

The couple broke off their relationship on New Year’s Eve in what sources described as a violent altercation, a source told E! News on January 2.

“They got into a huge fight and she threw something at his head,” revealed the source to E!

E! reported but has not verified claims that Ortiz-Magro is a “person of interest” in a burglary that allegedly occurred at Harley’s house hours after the couple had their massive argument at a Las Vegas club.

TMZ reported Harley allegedly found her home “destroyed” the night of the alleged fight between the reality star and his baby mama.

TMZ alleges that many of Harley’s belongings were broken, including a vase, a television and picture frames.

The news outlet reported that Harley allegedly told police she believes Ortiz-Magro was at fault for the burglary, but TMZ reported he is not an official suspect yet.

Radar Online also reported that Magro was a “person of interest” in the alleged events that occurred that evening.

The couple has been in several documented altercations before.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro welcomed their daughter Ariana Sky Magro in April 2018. Less than one month after the baby’s birth, the couple violently attacked one another on social media, using derogatory names on Instagram.

On June 7, the couple violently fought inside Planet Hollywood in Vegas in front of Jersey Shore‘s rolling cameras where Harley struck the reality star on the head and spit on him. Ortiz-Magro did not press charges per TMZ.

Harley was later arrested for alleged domestic battery, per a report by TMZ, and booked at the Clark County Detention Center after the couple got into a heated argument while driving home from a BBQ and Harley struck Ortiz-Magro in the face and then dragged him with her car when he tried to get out of the vehicle.

The car also suffered a flat tire, the result of Harley driving over the median when drove off with their 2-month-old daughter, Ariana, in the car.

In October, the Jersey Shore star posted a picture on his Instagram Story that showed he had a black eye and claimed that it was Harley that gave it to him.

Ortiz-Magro and his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino were signed to appear in the second season of the MTV series, scheduled to air sometime in 2019.