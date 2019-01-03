‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday Jan. 4: Reese Delivers Hope’s Baby Alive, Liam’s Not In Time

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 4 reveal a very enigmatic clue that everyone’s live will be profoundly impacted by the event that takes place during the soap opera’s 8000th episode. Since Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) went into labor and everyone is rushing to be by her side on Catalina Island, it’s fair to say that the birth of her daughter will change everything.

Liam Braves The Storm For Hope & Beth

Faced with any family man’s worst nightmare, Liam must face the elements to be reunited with Hope who has gone into labor. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soaps, says that Liam and the pilot will put their lives at risk when they fly at night during storm conditions.

However, Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Hope’s contractions have been coming on hard and fast which could indicate that she is quite close to giving birth. There is a very good chance that Liam might not make it in time for the birth.

Bill, Brooke & Ridge Unite For Hope on Bold and the Beautiful

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are about to become grandparents again. Brooke was frantic when she heard the news that her daughter was in labor. She knows that the baby will be born prematurely and will need all the medical help that she can get.

It is with this in mind that Bill offers another chopper for them to also make the trip to Catalina. Bill puts aside any ill feelings that he has towards Ridge when he offers them the use of the helicopter. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the three of them will follow Liam in their own chopper.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge shares his new year’s resolution with Brooke. pic.twitter.com/d1k6VyDYFj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2018

Reese Under Pressure

Bold and the Beautiful recaps, via Inquisitr, confirmed that Hope was in labor. Reese has already booked her in, but he may have other plans for her baby. He is facing immense pressure because he has not paid his $200,000 gambling debt, and his daughter’s safety has been threatened. He also knows that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is willing to pay a vast amount of money to adopt a baby. Will he fake Hope’s baby’s death and give the baby to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt?

There are two very important clues that Bold and the Beautiful fans need to take note of. The first is that a casting call went out a few months ago.

Reese must keep his cool while trying to avoid a mysterious stranger at Il Giardino. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/mi3Ux15Ouw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 24, 2018

Reese Buckingham Delivers Hope Logan Spencer’s Baby

“B&B has a casting call out for identical Caucasian babies around 7 lbs that could look like a preemie. The twins or triplets must be identical. It’s possible this infant will appear as Hope and Liam’s newborn.”

From this, one can deduce that the baby most probably will be born alive. It seems as if Reese will deliver Hope’s baby, and although small, she appears enough times in scenes that a casting call was made for babies that look similar.

If it’s #BoldandBeautiful then that means Hope has GOT to go through hell. Look at her track record: Deacon for a Daddy, stranded in a gondola, 4001 attempts to marry Liam, and now this. Delivery in a wind storm. What’s next a Yeti attack? pic.twitter.com/SNZWcNYj46 — BigBoss (@News_Dr252) January 3, 2019

The second clue is that it appears as if Liam does not make it to the birth on time and that questions will be asked.

“Reese is in the hot seat as Liam, Ridge, and Bill demand answers.”

If Liam was in time for the birth, there would be no need to interrogate Reese, who Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state will be in the “hot seat.” He would have known what had occurred at the birth if he had been present.

And the only reason that they would interrogate the doctor is if something goes wrong. They would not be asking Reese questions if mom and baby were perfectly healthy.

Tune in for Bold and the Beautiful’s 8000th episode, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.