WWE News: Current WWE Superstar Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Introduction Of All Elite Wrestling

Could Dustin Rhodes join his brother in AEW one day?

Not long after 2019 was in full swing, Cody Rhodes and a few of his closest friends made a huge announcement to shake up the wrestling world. Along with The Young Bucks and Hangman Page, Rhodes announced the creation of a new promotion named All Elite Wrestling (AEW) which will likely begin later this year. Many wrestling talents reacted on social media, and so did a longtime veteran who is currently still under contract to WWE.

On January 1, 2019, The Elite officially announced the creation of All Elite Wrestling and teased a new event called Double or Nothing. More information is set to be revealed at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida, next week, but the interest of many has already been captured, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Rhodes, the Bucks, and Hangman Page have already signed their contracts with AEW. On Wednesday, another signing was announced as Britt Baker, who performed at All In back in September, also signed with the company as reported by Wrestling Inc.

Many have wondered who else could possibly sign with AEW as there are free agents and superstars currently with other promotions that may want to try somewhere new. In an interesting note, longtime veteran WWE superstar Goldust did tweet out support for his brother and wished him luck with the new promotion.

WWE

While some may not find it strange that one brother is congratulating another, it is rather unheard of for a WWE superstar to comment on another company. On the other hand, it’s really awesome seeing this kind of support and kindness shown in the Rhodes family.

Want to take this time to say just how proud I am of @CodyRhodes . My brother has everything our father had. He has learned so much about being a wrestler, a business man, and an entertainer. He will bring it, in this huge venture he has created. #BestOfLuck #AEW. Love ya brother — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 2, 2019

Goldust, aka Dustin Rhodes, is still under contract with WWE, but he has been out of action for quite some time. The last match that Goldust had was back in April when he took part in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Not too long after that, Goldust had surgery on both knees and he hasn’t been seen on WWE television or in a ring since. It isn’t yet known if he’s ever going to return to the ring for the company or, maybe, take on a backstage role as a producer or agent, but anything is possible.

On a number of occasions, Goldust has continued to deny all of the retirement rumors surrounding him and prove them wrong. Dustin Rhodes congratulating his brother Cody on the creation of All Elite Wrestling is a little strange, but still really cool at the same time. While it’s not known just when Goldust’s current WWE contract expires, it would be surprising if he ends up working for or with AEW one day.