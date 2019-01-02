Kim Kardashian Sisters Reportedly ‘Upset’ She’s Having Fourth Child With Kanye West Amid Marital Problems

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sparked a media firestorm earlier today when it was reported that they’d be welcoming their fourth child in a few short months. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have congratulated the couple, recent reports have revealed there are quite a few people who aren’t too thrilled about the pregnancy.

According to Radar Online, while Kim Kardashian’s sisters are happy for her, they are reportedly “skeptical” about the idea of her welcoming yet another child with Kanye West. An insider close to the Kardashian clan has revealed Kim’s family is worried about her due to the ongoing responsibilities that come with a new baby. It’s no secret Kim Kardashian’s hands have been full with Kanye West and his personal problems. So, Kim’s sisters reportedly think “the last thing she needs is another child.”

“Kim’s three kids are already raised by a team of overpaid nannies and help,” a Kardashian family insider said.

“All that this pregnancy means is that she is going to have to hire two new nannies to take care of her new baby.”

“Kim’s sisters think that the last thing she needs is another child, but they are not going to say anything because Kim has her mind made up,” added the insider.

Prior to the latest pregnancy, there has been mounting speculation about Kanye West’s mental health and stability. Back in 2016, the Yeezus rapper made headlines when he was hospitalized and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. At the time, Kim Kardashian was reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s mental health, according to Billboard.

There was speculation Kanye was suffering from “exhaustion and sleep deprivation but it was later confirmed that he’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. While Kanye has not been hospitalized recently, there are times when Kanye turns heads on social media with his sporadic bizarre rants, outbursts, and meltdowns.

The latest news follows a massive news cycle about the pregnancy. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an insider close to the couple is said to have confirmed the pregnancy via surrogacy during an interview with Us Weekly. It has also been revealed that the couple will be welcoming a second son in the very near future.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West currently have three children: two daughters, North, 5, and Chicago, 11-months-old, and one son, Saint, 4. The new baby is reportedly due to arrive in May of this year. Kim and Kanye are reportedly ecstatic about the baby because they’ll have their dream family: two boys and two girls. “Being she already has two girls and only one boy, Kim told her sisters that they need another boy to even up the score,” the insider said. “Having two boys and two girls is Kim’s dream,” the insider added.