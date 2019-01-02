Wendy Williams’ Husband Reportedly Selling Home He Purchased With Mistress Amid Cheating Scandal, Baby Rumors

Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter’s year ended at the center of a massive cheating scandal. To make matters worse, Kevin is rumored to be expecting a baby with his longtime mistress of approximately 10 years, Sharina Hudson. Now, new details about the alleged affair have been revealed.

According to Radar Online, the talk show host’s husband is reportedly selling the $765,000 home he purchased with his Sharina. In September of 2017, Kevin sparked a media firestorm when he was accused of living a “double life” having homes with both Wendy and Sharina. Reports also revealed Kevin’s second home – which has his name and his alleged mistress’ name on the mailbox outside – is located just nine miles away from his home with Wendy and their son, reports the Daily Mail.

While Wendy Williams was facing a health scare last year, her husband had been spotted at the home he’s reportedly selling now. Dozens of photos of Kevin and Sharina have also been snapped at the home and out in public. The two have also been spotted in public dining together, leaving the gym, and even grocery shopping which has only raised more speculation about Kevin’s rumored double life.

Rumors about Wendy’s husband and Sharina have been circulating for quite some time, but the latest pregnancy speculations have only added fuel to the fire. Although Kevin has been spotted with Sharina on numerous occasions, he and Wendy Williams have repeatedly denied all of the cheating rumors. In fact, Wendy even addressed the rumors on-air during her show fiercely defending her husband amid the mounting allegations.

In response to the pregnancy rumors, Wendy Williams and Kevin have displayed a united front, once again denying all of the latest claims. As expected, the rumors have also fueled divorce rumors, which Wendy Williams also denies. When asked about her husband, Wendy makes it clear she’ll be standing by his side forever. According to the Atlanta Black Star, the former radio personality also admitted that her husband had previously cheated on her during an interview with Vlad TV. However, she also claims she doesn’t regret staying married after learning of Kevin’s infidelity.

“I stand by my guy,” Wendy Williams said. “If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” Wendy said during the 2013 interview.