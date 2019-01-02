Cindy Crawford’s Teenage Son Arrested For DUI

Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Walker Gerber, is at the center of controversy following his recent arrest. According to TMZ, the 19-year-old model was recently arrested for driving under the influence. It has been reported that on Sunday, December 30, at approximately 4 a.m, Presley was caught speeding in his Tesla while riding in Beverly Hills, CA. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Presley Gerber “reeked of booze,” according to the publication.

Sergeant Tom West, Beverly Hills Police Department’s watch commander, also confirmed Presley Gerber was given a field sobriety test that he ultimately failed. Presley’s blood alcohol level has yet to be confirmed but due to the state of California’s zero tolerance policy for minors, a 0.01 blood alcohol level can lead to arrest for underage drinkers.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office arrest database, Presley Gerber was booked into jail at around 5:30 a.m. that morning and released hours later on a $15,000 bond. Presley is reportedly still facing a misdemeanor charge that could lead to “a one-year license suspension and a $100 to $300 fine,” according to USA Today.

However, Presley’s lawyer, Scott Spindel, will likely work to reiterate that his client is a first-time offender with a clean record. In a statement released to TMZ, Spindel spoke on behalf of his client.

“Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations.”

The latest news follows reports about Presley Gerber’s modeling career. He made his runway debut when he was 17-years-old and has appeared on catwalks for designer brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, and Tommy Hilfiger. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2017, Presley spoke highly of his mother, Cindy Crawford, crediting her for supporting his modeling career. He also quipped about the best advice his mother had given him regarding his career.

“When it comes to walking, don’t fall,” Presley said at the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. “My whole family’s so supportive of me,” he also shared. “It’s just so comforting to have them here. It’s making everything a lot easier.”

View this post on Instagram Yesterday A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Dec 4, 2018 at 10:04am PST

However, he and his mother aren’t the only models in the family. Presley Gerber’s sister, Kaia, has also embraced modeling. In fact, Presley has admitted some of his greatest modeling moments have been with his sister by his side.

“We’re a close family, especially me and my sister, so it’s definitely cool,” Presley said adding, “We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely.”