‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Victoria Kisses Billy

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings chaos to Genoa City as Cane and Victoria make a pact about their kiss — and Abby reads Mariah the riot act. Plus, Lola and Kyle reconnect.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ran from Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) after their kiss ended. Cane followed her home, and he insisted that they discuss what happened. Victoria blamed her stress level on the reckless kiss, and Cane verified that Victoria would keep the kiss a secret — because he could lose Lily (Christel Khalil) over it.

Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, and asked what he interrupted. Victoria informed him that they were discussing how to protect Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry). Then Cane and Billy traded barbs. Victoria assured Cane that nobody would know their personal business, and he left. After that, Billy told Victoria about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) arrest — and gave her a pep talk. In response, Victoria kissed Billy.

At Crimson Lights, Fenmore (Zack Tinker) taunted Kyle (Michael Mealor) about Lola (Sasha Calle) and their New Year’s Eve kiss. They argued about Lola belonging to Kyle, and Lola showed up. Lola informed both men that she belongs to nobody. Later, after some advice from Abby (Melissa Ordway), Kyle talked to Lola about what went wrong. Lola accused Kyle of not getting her, but he countered with the question, “and Fen does?” Kyle told Lola how his mother and others used money and gifts to show their love, and then he said that he would respect her boundaries. Lola kissed Kyle just in time for Fen — who had a flower for her — to see.

Meanwhile, Abby got an alert about Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) report on GC Buzz about Victor’s arrest. Abby found Mariah, and read her the riot act about making it appear as if Victor is guilty in the segment. Although Mariah defended herself, Abby pointed out all the reasons why Mariah was wrong — and warned the redhead that Victor will make her pay when he’s exonerated.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) consented to let Abby see Victor. Victor worried that the bad publicity would cause issues for Abby’s new restaurant. Then, Abby told Rey she would do everything she could to prove her father’s innocence.

Later, Mariah talked to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about her run-in with Abby. Mariah admitted that she knows Victor did not have anything to do with J.T.’s demise, and that she did push him as the guilty party anyway. Tessa told Mariah that it would be better for Victor to take the fall than Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).