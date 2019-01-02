Tamar Braxton Defends Sister, Toni Braxton, After She Reportedly Called Off Wedding With Birdman

Tamar Braxton has wasted no time firing back at fans for criticizing her sister, Toni Braxton, amid her highly publicized breakup with Cash Money Records CEO Birdman. According to the Jasmine Brand, the “Love and War” singer recently added a post to her Instagram story. Tamar shared a colorful response to all of the speculation about her sister’s relationship with the rapper/businessman. Tamar Braxton has made it clear that social media trolls can “drag” her but she’s asked people to leave her sister alone.

Tamar wrote, “Y’all can drag me to the ground (I honestly don’t care) but it’s 2019!!! Full fckn warning…come for ANY of my sisters and I promise u will regret it.” For most fans, the Braxton Family Values star’s post only raises more speculation about Toni Braxton and Birdman’s rumored split.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Toni and Birdman’s cryptic social media posts. Over the past couple of days, both have shared speculative posts on Instagram that may suggest they’ve opted to go their separate ways.

Toni Braxton welcomed the new year with a photo of herself, writing, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.” Toni Braxton’s Instagram post seemed relatively normal until Birdman shared a post of his own. The “Fire Flame” rapper’s post only consisted of two words. Birdman simply wrote, “It’s over,” and his words quickly caught the attention of her fans. While the post was relatively vague, fans can’t help but wonder if Birdman was referring to his relationship with Toni Braxton.

Over the past couple of months, Toni Braxton and Birdman have appeared to be on the fence about tying the knot. Shortly after Birdman popped the question, Toni Braxton admitted that they were “struggling” to set a wedding date. At the time, Birdman reportedly wanted to tie the knot before the end of 2018, according to Page Six. However, Toni had reservations.

“We were doing Braxton Family Values. We were going through a little drama,” Toni told Wendy Williams back in November. “I was like okay, the wedding — it’s a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn’t get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it’s messing up my relationship a little bit. He’s like, ‘Come on, Michelle (her middle name), set a date.'”

To make matters worse, it was also reported that Toni had lost the engagement ring Birdman had purchased. Toni Braxton and Birdman have yet to confirm the speculation about their rumored split.