John Stamos Rings In 2019 With A Sweet Photo Of Baby Billy And A Look Back At His Magical Year

The 'Fuller House' star reflects on his wonderful life as he says goodbye to 2018.

John Stamos had a magical 2018, and he gave fans a look back at it as he rang in 2019. The Fuller House star shared several New Year’s Day photos to Instagram as he said goodbye to 2018 — and ushered in the new calendar.

Stamos, 55, posted a photo with his baby son, Billy, as he wished his fans a “Happy New Year with love.” The actor also posted a photo collage that highlighted some of his biggest moments from 2018, and after seeing it, there’s no denying that the star had a banner year.

“In 2018 the world exploded in love all around me,” Stamos captioned the post.

The collage included pics from John Stamos’ February wedding to Caitlyn McHugh, as well as photos of the couple’s baby boy, Billy, who was born in April. Billy is named after the actor’s late father, William Stamos, who passed away in 2001. One of the photos even shows Billy wearing a “Have mercy” t-shirt in a sweet nod to his dad’s beloved character of “Uncle” Jesse Katsopolis. The character comes to us from the 1980s sitcom Full House — and the Netflix Fuller House spin-off.

John Stamos also included photos from the family’s trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, just after Thanksgiving. In November, Stamos — who hosted the Candlelight Procession at the Orlando theme park over the holidays — told Entertainment Tonight that “We’re taking our son for the first time!”

Of course, it’s no secret that John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are Disney fanatics. The too-cute couple got engaged at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in late 2017 –and Stamos even had some help pulling off the proposal. He enlisted some friends at Disney to put together a video filled with romantic moments from Disney and Pixar movies. The custom flick ended with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid urging Stamos to “just ask the girl.” No surprise, she said yes!

You can see John Stamos’ super sweet New Year’s Day photos below.

After a whirlwind year, John Stamos and his wife had a low-key New Year’s Eve with their baby boy. Caitlyn McHugh posted her own photo to Instagram, and revealed that the Hollywood couple decided to stay in for their first New Year’s Eve as parents.

“We had a lovely, peaceful, delicious early dinner at home and were in bed before the ball dropped in NYC, and it was perfect!” McHugh captioned her own pic with Billy. “Hoping for everyone to have a lovely, peaceful, and delicious 2019!”

Of course, it might be hard for the Stamos family to top last year.