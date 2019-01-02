Khloe Kardashian Twerks As Tristan Thompson Is Uninterested

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson partied the night away together in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve. The couple were seemingly having a great time together, but at one point, Khloe’s man was completely distracted in conversation.

According to a January 2 report by E! News, videos from New Year’s Eve show Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having a great time as they dance and sing — and even kiss after counting down to ring in 2019.

However, another video shows Khloe getting wild as she hits the dance floor with Tristan. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen dancing and twerking on her baby daddy, who is uninterested — engaged in conversation with someone else.

When Kardashian realizes that Thompson is paying no attention to her, she gives the camera an eye roll and an interesting look.

During the night, Khloe was spotted wearing a blue and black animal print dress that hugged her curves and showed off her post-baby body. The reality star had her long platinum blonde hair parted down the middle, worn in a straight style for her night out.

Khloe also had on a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and lashes as well as pink lips.

In addition to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the NBA star’s teammates — Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson — were also in attendance at the party in Cleveland.

It seems that Khloe and Tristan were very happy to ring in the New Year together, despite having a ton of ups and downs in 2018.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April. The NBA star was seen in a leaked video kissing another woman — just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child, daughter True Thompson.

The pair decided to stay together, and Kardashian continued to live with Thompson in Cleveland. The couple allegedly went to couple’s therapy after the basketball player’s infidelity — and later moved back to L.A. together for the summer.

In the fall, Tristan returned to Ohio to rejoin his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Khloe opted to remain at home with her famous family in L.A. She has been going back and forth — from California to Ohio — ever since. She spent Halloween, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Eve with her baby daddy.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.