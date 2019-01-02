Brock Lesnar And Braun Strowman Return To ‘Raw’ Next Week

Both have been off the show for quite a while, and they're scheduled to return on January 7.

The WWE has been putting on shows without two of its biggest wrestlers for the last few weeks. Braun Strowman has been off the show due to elbow surgery and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar hasn’t been on television recently because of his contract situation.

However, it appears that the time of Strowman and Lesnar being off television is over, as WWE posted that both would be on Raw this week on its website.

Raw will feel like a building-smashing monster movie this week with both Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar expected to appear, just three weeks before their anticipated title clash at the WWE Royal Rumble event.

In addition to announcing that “The Beast” and “The Monster Among Men” would appear on the show, WWE also teased that the two might just get physical with each other during Monday Night Raw.

“But what if neither The Monster Among Men nor The Beast Incarnate wants to wait until their Universal Championship Match to throw down?”

Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery at the end of November, as reported by Inquisitr. His last appearance on Raw was on November 19 when Baron Corbin and company beat him down and smashed his elbow between two steps.

Braun Strowman also appeared in a match at TLC, though he didn’t do anything physical outside of pinning Baron Corbin at the end of the match, thus relieving Corbin of his role as Raw General Manager. If he gets involved in a physical altercation with Brock Lesnar on Raw, it’ll be his first time in a month and a half.

Brock Lesnar’s last match was at Survivor Series when he faced Daniel Bryan in a champion versus champion match. In something rather rare for Lesnar, he actually took quite a beating before ultimately winning the match. His most recent appearance on Monday Night Raw was on the November 12 episode, which was the go home show for Survivor Series.

WWE first sent out a tweet hyping up the return of Brock Lesnar, saying “On the first RAW of 2019, THE BEAST IS BACK.”

I'm counting down the days until we all get to listen to the magical words within the very first @HeymanHustle promo of 2019…..#RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/Rc0Wf0Jddv — Steve Smith (@BadNewsSmitty) January 1, 2019

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are scheduled to face each other at the Royal Rumble with Lesnar’s Universal Championship on the line.

This won’t be the first time Lesnar and Strowman have wrestled for the championship. The two faced off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the vacant Universal Championship with Brock Lesnar ultimately defeating Strowman after a barrage of F5s.