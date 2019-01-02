‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Scotty Baldwin And Others In Port Charles Gather To Mourn Gail’s Death

Iconic soap actress Susan Brown will be honored this week on General Hospital. Spoilers reveal that Scotty Baldwin will hear of his stepmother Dr. Gail Baldwin’s passing and some of the show’s core characters will come together to mourn the death.

The latest print edition of Soap Opera Digest shares the details. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Scotty will hear of Gail’s death and viewers will see Monica, Lucy, and Laura saddened by the news too. As long-time fans know, Monica looked up to Gail a great deal and of course, as his former wives, Laura and Lucy knew her well too.

As the Inquisitr detailed last fall, actress Susan Brown passed away at the age of 86. She joined General Hospital in 1977 and was in the role of Gail until 1985. Brown returned for a while in 1989 into 1990, and again from 1992 to 2004. The actress also appeared on Port Charles, Santa Barbara, and As the World Turns.

Kin Shriner, who plays Scotty, noted that it took a while for the show to pull together the scripts to do an on-screen memorial for the character. He had taken to social media when news of Brown’s death emerged to mourn the loss and he now says he thinks it’s nice of General Hospital to recognize all she contributed to the show.

GH Fave Susan Brown Passes Away At 86 https://t.co/jfe2Ow2cmx @GeneralHospital — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) August 31, 2018

Viewers will see this mourning and memorial take place over multiple episodes and it sounds as if everybody involved is happy with the end result. General Hospital spoilers detail that fans will get to see some flashback clips as this all plays out, which is always a lot of fun for people to see.

General Hospital spoilers share that Scotty will learn of Gail’s death off-screen and he’ll track down Laura to fill her in. Laura will be with “Kevin” at the hospital when he finds her and Scott will give a heartfelt speech about losing Lee and now Gail.

The writers are using this opportunity to kick off something of a new mystery too. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Alexis will tell Scotty and the ladies that Gail’s will had an unusual tidbit in it that leaves everybody speculating. Scott will initially be focused on all of the immediate details to handle, but there’s a bit of a cliffhanger involved that will leave everybody curious about what comes next.

SheKnows Soaps shares that Lucy will pop up during Thursday’s show, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Laura will be feeling touched by “Kevin’s” support during Friday’s show. It sounds as if those tidbits are likely both related to Scotty’s news and fans cannot wait to check out this touching, emotional tribute.