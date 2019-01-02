Olivia Munn & Rumored Boyfriend Tucker Roberts Appear Close During New Year’s Eve Party

Olivia Munn celebrated the new year on Monday evening with her rumored boyfriend Tucker Roberts, the president of professional Overwatch esports team Philadelphia Fusion, Entertainment Tonight reported. The two looked cozy and happy at a party with friends, appearing in a few photos shared by talent manager Scooter Braun, a close friend to Munn.

In a series of group photos, Munn sat on Roberts’ lap at a dinner table surrounded by their friends. The couple also posed for a snuggly solo shot, where Roberts hugged Munn close and winked at the camera as he stretched his hand around her to pinch Braun’s chin.

The 38-year-old Predator actress and the 28-year-old pro gamer already made a public appearance together in mid-December when they were spotted out shopping and holding hands in Los Angeles. An eyewitness shared with ET that Munn and Roberts cuddled up as they weaved in and out of stores on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

“[They were] holding hands, looking into each other’s eyes, hugging, and at one point, Tucker put his arm around her,” the source said.

While Munn has not outwardly referred to Roberts as her new boyfriend, she did mention in early December that she has been dating. The actress didn’t drop any names–except Oprah Winfrey, jokingly. During an earlier interview with ET, Munn gushed about her love for the talk show host, stating that she is not only a huge fan, but they are also in a “loving, committed relationship.”

In all seriousness, Munn did also explain in 2018 that she spent time cutting toxic and negative people out of her life following her split with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the previous year. When dating, she takes into consideration some advice she received from Jamie Foxx years ago, according to E! News.

In November, she told Busy Phillips on Busy Tonight that she had once been at a party, about to leave because she was “upset over a guy,” when she ran into Foxx and caught him up on the situation. The next day, Foxx called her to follow-up with some relationship advice.

“Did you come out here to be somebody’s girlfriend? No! Did you come out here to be somebody’s wife? No! Did you come out here just to date this guy? No!” Foxx told the X-Men actress in a voice mail. “Did you come out here to be an actress? Yes! Don’t you ever let me see you cry about some guy like that ever again. Don’t you ever let some other guy make you feel like that ever again.”