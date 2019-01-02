‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards Rings In The New Year With Wife Mackenzie Standifer After Cheating Rumors

Ryan Edwards was accused of cheating last month.

Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer put up a united front as they rang in the New Year with one another in Tennessee.

Just weeks after rumors surfaced, which suggested the Teen Mom OG dad had cheated on Standifer with a woman he met on the dating app Tinder, Standifer shared a happy photo of the two of them celebrating New Year’s Eve on Instagram.

“Best New Years. Best lover. Best friend,” Standifer wrote in the caption of the photo, which was taken at Southside Social in Chattanooga.

Edwards was also seen in a second photo on Standifer’s Instagram Stories, which featured the caption, “Such a fun New Years.”

Although Edwards has been facing some wild rumors regarding his interaction with another woman on Tinder, and via text message, Standifer doesn’t seem to be concerned with the possibility of her husband having cheated. Instead, she continues to paint a happy picture of her at-home life with Edwards and their kids, including their new baby boy, Jagger Ryan.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Edwards and Standifer’s baby boy arrived in October at the time he was attending a 90-day treatment program for his ongoing drug addiction struggles, which have been frequently addressed on the show.

Below is a photo of Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer on New Year’s Eve.

Ryan Edwards has been making headlines over the past several weeks as he continues to be accused of being unfaithful to his wife of nearly two years, Mackenzie Standifer.

As Radar Online revealed to readers on January 1, Standifer’s declaration of love for Edwards on Instagram came just days after the outlet allegedly caught Edwards sending photos of his private parts to a woman he met on Tinder.

Edwards also reportedly sent the woman a number of explicit texts regarding her body and told her that he and Standifer were still married by “not together” at the time.

According to Radar Online, Ryan Edwards may have just completed a three-month treatment program but he may not be staying clean. After all, as the report explained, he allegedly offered the woman he met on Tinder “blow” and said he could get it from a friend if she wanted some.

While Standifer never directly addressed her husband’s scandal, she posted a cryptic post on Instagram, which read, “Some women fear the fire, some simply become it.”

Teen Mom OG season eight airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.