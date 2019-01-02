Jon Gosselin Posts Happy New Year Photos With Kids Collin & Hannah

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star rings in 2019 with his longtime girlfriend and two of his eight kids.

Jon Gosselin started off the New Year by celebrating with two of his kids. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted New Year’s Eve photos to Instagram which show him ringing in 2019 with his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and two of his eight kids, 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah and Collin.

Gosselin, who was recently granted temporary sole custody of Collin, is smiling as he poses in a purple party hat as the foursome are photographed in a kitchen in the first pic.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!” Gosselin captioned the snap. “2019 Here we come!!!”

In the second photo, Jon, Colleen, and Collin pose for a much more close-up selfie.

Fans of the reality TV family posted to the comment section to note how happy Jon Gosselin and his teen kids look as they ring in the New Year together.

“I love seeing Colin and Hannah so obviously happy with you! Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous new year!” one fan write while another added, “LOVE how happy you all look! I’m so happy Hannah and Colin are happy and it certainly shows in their face.”

Another follower pointed out that Jon Gosselin has a lot of support from fans of the family’s former TLC reality show.

“You guys look like a happy little family,” the fan wrote. “There are so many people cheering for you all and praying for you! The kids look happier than they have ever looked and so do you.”

Many fans noted how happy Collin Gosselin looks since being released from a two-year live-in facility for what his mother, Kate Gosselin, described as a program for children with special needs. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Jon Gosselin recently disputed Kate’s claims that their 14-year-old sextuplet son has special needs and required a lengthy treatment program to deal with his issues.

While Jon Gosselin had a happy holiday season welcoming Collin home, two years ago he celebrated the New Year with four of his sextuplets. In 2017, Gosselin kicked off the New Year with his kids Hannah, Aaden, Joel, and Leah, according to Hollywood Life.

Jon Gosselin recently revealed that he is estranged from most of his kids amid his years-long custody battle with Kate. Last month, the dad of eight told People that his relationship with his 18-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, and the four other sextuplets— Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden—remains strained.

“Hannah lives with me full time, and then Collin,” Gosselin said. “The other four [sextuplets] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Jon Gosselin’s ex-wife, Kate, posted no photos of her family over the holidays so it is unclear how they celebrated New Year’s Eve.