Tiffany Haddish Bombs During New Year’s Eve Comedy Show, Says ‘I Wish It Was Better’

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish planned on closing out 2018 by performing a hilarious stand-up comedy show at the sold-out James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. However, the act she wound up delivering was less than stellar.

“Her set wasn’t connecting with the audience, and she clearly knew it. At one point, as some people started leaving, she said, ‘This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever,’ ” reported TMZ.

The website said that Haddish attempted to tell jokes about her mother getting out of a mental institution and her family asking her for money, including her sister who wanted a new refrigerator and stove. But no one was laughing.

People in the audience even heckled and booed the Girls Trip star, according to Variety, and when she realized that she had totally lost the audience, she opened up a bottle of Ciroc vodka, started drinking, and asked the crowd if they had any jokes to tell.

“F*** it. I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can’t remember none of,” she told those that remained in the venue waiting to see if the show would get better — or worse.

The following day, January 1, Haddish admitted that the Miami gig was not her best show.

“Yes this happened,” the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter while sharing one of her show’s bad reviews from the Root.

“I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never [happen] again.”

The Root article, titled “Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead,” said that she read some of her failed jokes off of an iPad and quoted Twitter users who were at the show that said “she is not funny,” “horrible show,” “it was hard to watch,” and “her jokes bombed.”

Hours before the show, Haddish had posted a video on Instagram in which she is walking around outside in Miami without any makeup on and talking about how hard she had partied overnight. She revealed that she didn’t get to bed until 7 a.m. and was looking forward to partying more with fans at the show that night. She forgot the name of the venue she was playing at and seemed a bit out of it in general.

Fortunately, the author of the New York Times bestseller The Last Black Unicorn has 25 days to perfect her act. Haddish’s next gig is scheduled for January 25 at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage in Las Vegas. She will then take her show to New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington.