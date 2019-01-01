Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap Of Cousins Chicago And True On Instagram

In one of her first Instagram posts in 2019, Kim Kardashian took to the popular social media platform to share an adorable snap of her youngest kid Chicago sitting next to her baby cousin, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson.

In the photo, Chicago, who will celebrate her first birthday in two weeks, and True, 8 months, are featured in a chair on top of a fuzzy blanket as they look at something off camera. True looks adorable in a long-sleeved, off-white dress paired with white tights and cute brown boots. She is also wearing a white winter hat to keep her warm and cozy. To her left, Chicago is in a gray cardigan over white tights. The youngest Kardashian-West has her hair tied in two adorable pigtails on the side of her head. Chicago is holding a cute blanket in her little hands.

Kim shared two photos of the same scene. In the first, the baby cousins are smiling at something off camera, possibly a person making funny faces or noises to get their attention. In the second, they look slightly more concentrated at whatever is happening.

“The best!!!!” Kim captioned the cute photo.

The snap, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with her 123 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 2 million likes and more than 8,000 comments within three hours of being posted at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to gush over the cuteness overload.

“Your babygirl is just gorgeous and Kimmy’s lil princess is just precious!!! I LOVE all the adorable and girlie outfits that you dress True up in,” one user wrote, while another added, “New bestie generation.”

As Harper’s Bazaar recently noted, the snaps were taken sometime after the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas festivities as Khloe also previously took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the two girls that is very similar to the ones Kim just shared. In Khloe’s snaps, True and Chicago are looking at each other as if engaged in conversation.

” I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!” Khloe captioned her post. “Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down.”

As Harper’s Bazaar pointed point, and as fans of Kim Kardashian will know, the makeup mogul is a professional when it comes to looking others up and down, a move baby Chicago appears to have already mastered.