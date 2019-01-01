Jamie Dornan Upset That People Only See Him As ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Lead Christian Grey

As he presses forward in his career, he remains positive despite the struggle.

Rather than being recognized as a dynamic actor who is known for — and capable of — playing various types of roles for both the small screen and in theaters, Jamie Dornan has recently discussed being typecast with reporters, writes Cinema Blend. The actor who played the role of Christian Grey in the provocative film series Fifty Shades of Grey is concerned that he is only being seen as Christian Grey by Hollywood casting teams.

Prior to playing Christian Grey, Jamie Dornan had already began to make a huge name for himself by landing the role of the Huntsman — aka Sheriff Graham — on ABC’s much loved fantasy series, Once Upon a Time. Before playing those two parts in the Once Upon a Time television series, Jamie Dornan starred in his first movie role in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, in which he played the love interest for the queen — who was portrayed by Kristen Dunst. Being an Irish actor, Dornan has also been in numerous entertainment offerings overseas, such as The Fall, an Irish crime drama. In The Fall, Dornan played Paul Spector, a man who lead a double life as a family oriented father and as a calculating serial killer. It was not until 2013 that Jamie Dornan was cast as Christian Grey. It appears that he is actually quite a dynamic actor, with a hefty background in playing very different types of characters — from loving to horrifying.

Yet, when speaking at a promotional event for his newest film A Private War, Dornan told reporters that he is still struggling with severe typecasting after accepting the role as Christian Grey.

“Sometimes and I struggle with that. I might be fighting this my entire career. I hope not. You just want to keep trying to improve yourself and better yourself.”

A Private War is said to be Dornan’s most critically acclaimed project since he began his foray into acting. The film is currently running at 89 percent from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier in 2018, Dornan’s other film My Dinner with Herve came in at 83 percent on the Tomatometer. Besides playing in the Fifty Shades film series, Dornan actually added several other projects to his resume in 2018. He played a memoir writer in Untogether, a journalistic photographer in A Private War, and a journalist in My Dinner with Herve. He also starred in the 2018 version of Robin Hood — opposite Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton.

Despite branching out beyond Fifty Shades, Dornan now says that he’s struggling with the idea that people will not seem to let go of Christian Grey. He does, however, have a healthy perspective about the role.

“Listen, I think it’s given me so much beyond finance-wise, I mean that opportunity to then do the movies that we’re talking about like Anthropoid, and A Private War, movies like that have so much heart and mean so much to me. I would not have been given those opportunities if I hadn’t done Fifty Shades.”

He has also remarked that he does not plan to take on a role which comes with as much “public scrutiny” as Fifty Shades of Grey again in the future.