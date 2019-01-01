Donald Trump Wishes Happy New Year To ‘Haters And Fake News Media’ In Manic, All-Caps, New Year’s Day Tweet

Donald Trump took to Twitter on New Year's morning to post a message in all capital letters blasting his opponents as 'haters' who suffer from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

Judging by his Twitter feed, Donald Trump has been in a grumpy and even frazzled mood over the holidays as he waits out the government shutdown that began when, as the Washington Post reported, he rejected a spending bill that would have continued funding for most government operations — a bill that passed unanimously in the United States Senate on December 19.

After initially signaling that he would okay the short-term spending bill, Trump abruptly reversed course and pulled his support after one of his earliest supporters in conservative media, Ann Coulter, called him “gutless” for his willingness to compromise on building his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, as Inquisitr reported.

Early on New Year’s Day, Trump attempted to wish Americans a happy new year on his Twitter account but instead posted a message in all capital letters — a style usually interpreted as the online equivalent of shouting, as CNN explains — giving the message a manic and desperate tone.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

The shutdown of many government operations dragged into the new year on Tuesday, as Donald Trump continued to tweet about it. Alex Edelman / Getty Images

Trump posted the tweet at 8:08 a.m Eastern Time on New Year’s Day. At 9:25 a.m., he followed up with a shorter Twitter message, simply stating, “Happy New Year!”

According to statistics at the Trump Twitter Archive, the all-caps, New Year’s Day tweet marked the 11th time since his January 20, 2017, inauguration that Trump has attacked “haters” on his Twitter posts — but the 324th time he had used the term “fake news” in that same time span.

Trump’s New Year’s Day tweet bore a striking similarity to his 2017 New Year’s Eve tweet, as The New York Post pointed out. In that December 31, 2017, Twitter message, Trump used standard upper-and-lower case lettering, allowing the tweet a less bellicose tone, but nonetheless attacked the same targets.

“As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year,” Trump said in the older Twitter post. “2018 will be a great year for America!”

Trump followed his second “Happy New Year” tweet on January 1 with five more Twitter posts, including two retweets from Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel — niece of newly elected Utah Senator Mitt Romney — in which McDaniel praises Trump.