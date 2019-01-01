‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Hope Gives Birth With Reese At Her Side!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview show that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is fighting for her and her baby’s life, while Liam desperately tries to get to her. Grandparents Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) worry about their granddaughter who could be born too early on Catalina Island.

Big Dreams & Expectations

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers preview clip via Twitter shows how everyone anticipated the birth of Hope and Liam’s daughter, Beth. Liam told Hope, “This is what we always wanted.”

Brooke was also excited when the couple first broke the news of Hope’s pregnancy. Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) had just been born and she tried to reassure them that “This little baby is going to bring so much joy into all of our lives.”

Hope surprises Liam with a "babymoon" vacation on Catalina Island.

Hope & Liam Shattered When She Goes Into Labor

Liam and Hope had planned a babymoon to Catalina Island. Hope caught the flight and left Liam behind on the mainland. He would have caught up with her later, but then his flight was canceled due to bad weather, per Inquisitr.

Liam called with the bad news. Just then, her first contractions struck and her water broke. Liam anxiously asked her,” Hope, you there?” while Hope doubled over in pain.

Every Second Counts On Bold And The Beautiful

It appears as if Hope makes it to Catalina Clinic because Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly preview video shows her lying in bed with hospital equipment around her. The doctor on duty is none other than Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady).

“I need my husband.” “I don’t want you to worry.”

Reese is at Hope’s side as her labor progresses, and it also appears as if he will deliver her baby. But how safe is Hope’s baby in the hands of a physician who owes $200,000 in gambling debt?

The Enforcer, to Reese: "You've got a very pretty daughter, is that right? Forrester model, lives in West Hollywood. Zoe wouldn't be too happy to know what her daddy's been up to. If you want to keep your daughter safe, find the money or someone will get hurt."

Liam Calls In The Calvary

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 2 reveal that Liam will call his dad when his flight is canceled. He tells Bill that Hope is in labor and that he needs to use the chopper to get to her quickly.

“She’s in labor?!” “I’ve got to be there with her!”

Luckily, Bill agrees. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler preview shows Liam in the helicopter and telling the pilot, “We’ve got to go!”

Bill even arranges for a helicopter to transport him, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Brooke to Catalina Island.

Brooke is beside herself with worry and tells Ridge, “Hope can’t have the baby now, it’s too soon.” Ridge holds his wife and tries to reassure her. She also tells Ridge that “So much could go wrong!”

Hope Logan Spencer Gives Birth With Reese Buckingham At Her Side

Hope is in the full throes of labor. The experienced doctor tries to reassure the mom-to-be.

“Whatever happens, we’re going to get through this.” “This can’t be happening.”

The final scene from the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly preview video shows Hope pursing her lips and pushing.

