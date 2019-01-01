Taylor Swift’s New Year’s Eve Costume Party Shows Singer Dressed As Mermaid

She and her friends dressed as their childhood heroes for New Year's Eve.

Taylor Swift is known for having an awesome squad that she hangs out with often and it looks like New Year’s Eve was no exception for the singer and her friends.

The singer posed with her friends in a few photos posted to Instagram which show everyone dressed up in different costumes. In one photo, Swift and her friends are on a staircase posing. From Nancy Drew to Mary Poppins and Rizzo to Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, everyone in the photo was sporting an awesome costume. Swift was dressed as a mermaid and wore a long red wig, channeling Ariel.

Along with the photo posted to Instagram, she included the caption, “Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019.”

On New Year’s Eve, Taylor’s Reputation special became available on Netflix. The special shows Taylor’s last U.S. show on her Reputation Stadium Tour. There has been a lot of buzz around the highly anticipated special which Swift announced to her fans on her birthday on December 13, 2018. That day, Swift turned 29-years-old.

Swift announced the special on Twitter saying to fans, “Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01AM PT December 31.”

It wasn’t just fans who were ready to tune in to the highly-anticipated Netflix show, either. Celebrities also shared their excitement for the show when it was released.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini took to Twitter to say, “Brb I will be watching All Too Well on repeat for eternity…”

The day before New Year’s Eve (and before the release of her Netflix special,) Swift was photographed out with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The two have been very private about their romance and news of it didn’t break until May 2017 according to PEOPLE. The photo shows Swift in an orange coat and purple pants. The singer is also wearing a scarf and hat. Alwyn is wearing a blue coat with blue pants. In the photo, the couple has their arms linked as they walk down the New York City street. The two reportedly had lunch with Alwyn’s brothers.