Separation Over? Tyler Baltierra Exclaims Love For His Family, Says He Is ‘Blessed’

Although the season of Teen Mom OG wrapped up recently with the second part of the reunion show, fans are still following social media to find out what the cast is up to. After a reveal that Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell had been living separately, fans wondered what this meant for the couple. On New Year’s Eve, Tyler posted a photo of himself along with his wife and their daughter Nova and reflected back on 2018.

“As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced,” Tyler wrote on Instagram.

On the most recent season, fans watched as Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra revealed that they had decided to separate for 30 days. The separation was meant for the couple to work on themselves. During the separation, the couple lived separately, but still spent time with one another and did not see other people.

Tyler continued, “I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member!”

In September of 2018, it was revealed that Catelynn was pregnant again. The Teen Mom OG star posed in photos wearing a red dress and cradling her baby bump. The pregnancy came after Catelynn had suffered a devastating miscarriage. The couple later revealed that they would be welcoming another daughter into their family and even revealed the name. Tyler and Catelynn announced that they had chosen the name “Tezlee” for their daughter, opting to choose a name that had “Lee” in it like their daughter Novalee.

Nova will turn 4-years-old on January 1. In the days leading up to Nova’s birthday, Catelynn shared throwback photos of her daughter on Instagram, writing that her little girl would soon turn 4. Catelynn also shared an Instagram video of unicorn cupcakes for Nova’s birthday. The cupcakes feature either purple or pink icing along with an adorable unicorn cupcake topper on each cupcake.

Last week, Catelynn hinted that she may need to be induced at 37 weeks. She posted a photo of a sonogram along with a poll asking her followers if anyone had to be induced at that time. However, she did not say anything else about her pregnancy and fans are left wondering if Tezlee will come early for Catelynn and Tyler.