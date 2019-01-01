Kailyn Lowry Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Says She Is ‘Ready For 2019’

Many people, including celebrities, are looking forward to the New Year and to see what 2019 will bring. On Monday night, a few hours before midnight and before the new year officially began, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to talk about her excitement about 2019.

“Thankful for the lessons, heartbreak, trials & tribulations, new friendships, love & new beginnings in 2018. So excited to see what 2019 brings for us,” Kailyn wrote on Twitter.

Along with the post, Kailyn shared a photo of her with her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The three boys are smiling alongside their mom.

Kailyn didn’t reveal what, if any, plans she had for New Year’s Eve or if she was celebrating.

Earlier in the evening, Kailyn broke down the past few years and how they have impacted her life saying on Twitter, “2016 I simultaneously lived my best & worst year at the same time. 2017 broke me. 2018 was a mixture of bull***t & new beginnings. Ready for 2019.”

A lot has happened for the reality show star in 2018. Her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley has continued to be a hit with fans throughout 2018. The podcast, which is called Coffee Convos, features Kailyn and Lindsie talking about many different topics and featuring special guests. Some of the guests have included fellow Teen Mom stars including Leah Messer, Chelsea DeBoer, and Catelynn Lowell. Even Kailyn’s ex-husband and father of her son Lincoln joined her for an episode of the podcast.

While Kailyn hasn’t revealed if she has any big plans for 2019, the new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV starting January 14. This will be Season 9 of the hit television show which has been featuring Kailyn Lowry, along with Leah Messer, Chelsea DeBoer, and Jenelle Evans since their episodes of 16 and Pregnant aired in 2010. Briana DeJesus was added to the show recently after appearing on the short-lived show Teen Mom 3. With the cameras following the girls for almost a decade, fans have watched many of their ups and downs.

The new season of the show will continue to follow Kailyn as she parents her three young boys. Her struggles will continue to be shown, but the trailer for Season 9 hints that there may be a different storyline for the mother of three that focuses on her side of her family. As some fans know, Kailyn has not had the best relationship with her mother and it appears that may be explored in the new season.