The 'La Vida Loca' singer shares the baby with his husband of one year, Jwan Yosef.

Singer Ricky Martin has been teasing a “secret project” which has been wearing him out and causing him to lose sleep at night, and now he has revealed it to all of his fans on Instagram. Martin and his husband of one year, Jwan Yosef, have welcomed a baby girl, Lucia Martin Yosef, to their family.

For both his Spanish- and English-speaking fans, Martin shared the gushing announcement full of happiness and love.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we can’t wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia.”

Martin and Yosef’s “birth announcement” photo showed Lucia gripping each of her dads’ hands across her chest while wearing a mauve onesie. Lucia joins her twin brothers, Valentino and Matteo, age 10, who were also born via surrogate, says the Daily Mail.

Martin says that when people ask what he tells his boys about having two dads, he says that he just continues to demonstrate that they are all simply family.

It's la vida loca! Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have welcomed a baby girl. https://t.co/2Zwtzc7BnU pic.twitter.com/IQao5E8KHq — E! News (@enews) December 31, 2018

Martin says he hopes that with Jwan and his kids, he’s happy to present a new image of a family to the world.

“A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, your kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes because I want to normalize this. I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission.”

And the Puerto Rican singer says it’s his hope not to stop with three kids. He explains that he and Jwan want a big family.

“I want four more pairs of twins. I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment. A lot of work, wedding, so we’re going to put things in order first and then we’re going to get ready for many more kids.”

But the singer also spends his time giving back to his community and lending more than a helping hand, says Billboard. In the wake of the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Martin’s foundation, The Ricky Martin Foundation, has rebuilt homes in the town of Loiza, turning over three homes to families who were left homeless by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In a note, he thanked everyone who contributed to the cause.