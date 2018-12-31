Pippa Middleton Shows Off Trim Stems In Short Shorts During Hike In St Bart’s

It looks like Pippa Middleton and her family will be ringing in the New Year in beautiful St. Bart’s.

The sister of Duchess Kate Middleton has been photographed on the tropical island, enjoying some sun, relaxation, and time with family. According to the Daily Mail, Pippa is there with her mother, Carole Middleton, husband James Matthews, her 11-week-old son Arthur, and her brother James Middleton. Also on the trip is Matthews’ brother, Spencer Matthews, and his wife Vogue Williams.

Photos from the trip show Pippa showing off her lower half that made her famous after her sister’s wedding. In the images, Pippa shows off her amazing postpartum body in a pair of short black running shorts and a form-fitting white tank top. The 35-year-old wears her signature dark locks pulled back in a ponytail and also rocks a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her husband also looks casual for their hike on the rocks in a lightweight button-down shirt along with a pair of patterned red swim trunks.

Pippa’s 31-year-old brother James also appeared to be having a blast on the holiday getaway and was photographed packing on the PDA with an unknown woman during a dip in the ocean. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Pippa and James recently welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews. The baby was born just a few days after Pippa and her husband attended the lavish wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Shortly after the baby arrived, the couple proudly released a statement to the public to welcome their baby boy into the world.

“He was born Monday 15th October at 1:58 p.m., weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

And just a month before, James’ brother Spencer and his wife Vogue also welcomed a child.

“The new member of the Middleton-Matthews family also will have a playmate on his father’s side: Spencer Matthews, the brother of financier James, welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife, [Irish] model Vogue Williams, in early September,” a statement read.

Meanwhile, Pippa’s sister, Kate, is busy juggling life with three little ones of her own. Not only is Kate performing her royal duties and playing the role of a mother but she’s also making headlines for a rumored feud with new sister-in-law Meghan Markle. As the Inquisitr shared, Markle and Prince Harry will not be celebrating the New Year with William and Kate and are instead sticking close to home in Sandringham.

Feud rumors between the women started after it was reported that Markle was rude to members of Middleton’s staff, causing Kate to break down and cry. Kensington Palace has since shot down rumors of any alleged bad blood between Middleton and Markle.