Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Her Holiday Weight Gain After Recent 37-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly's revealing her Christmas weight gain.

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it real and opening up about her holiday weight gain after revealing earlier this year that she dropped an impressive 37 pounds thanks to a new diet. Per Entertainment Tonight Canada, The Voice coach took to Twitter this week to joke about putting on a few pounds over the festive period, teasing that her pants were feeling a whole lot tighter.

Kelly hilariously quipped on the social media site that she’d managed to find the weight someone else had lost and would be returning it at the start of the New Year.

“To the person that lost weight over the holidays…. Don’t worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st,” Clarkson joked, adding a number of emojis to her tweet, including a grimacing face.

The original American Idol winner then added the hilarious hashtags #TightPants and #ButSoWorthIt to her post.

And it’s safe to say that the mom of two’s weight gain confessions struck a chord with her fans, as the hilarious post has already received more than 2,300 retweets and more than 34,400 likes.

Several Twitter users also responded to the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s confessions with weight gain stories of their own over the Christmas and New Year period.

To the person that lost weight over the holidays…. Don’t worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st ????????????‍♀️????#TightPants #ButSoWorthIt — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 29, 2018

“Just wear elastic waist bands…. no one needs to know,” one fan said, with a crying laughing emoji. “Thankful for the fact that leggings are considered trendy still. It’s a wonderful world we live in.”

“Girl, I feel ya!” another said in reply. “I inhaled too much food this holiday season as well!”

Others defended the star over her recent confession, with one telling Clarkson, “Beautiful any size, Kelly!” with a floral bouquet and a heart emoji.

Kelly’s very candid confession about her much-deserved eating session over the holidays comes after the star revealed earlier this year that she’d lost a very impressive almost 40 pounds after discovering a new diet following some health issues.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the singer’s been showing off her impressive weight loss on social media over the past few months after crediting her slim figure to the tips contained in the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Clarkson spoke candidly about how just changing the way she eats had such a big impact on her health, admitting that it worked so well that she no longer needs to take medication for an issue with her thyroid.

“For me, it wasn’t really the weight,” the star said during an appearance on NBC’s Today, per E! News. “For me it was like, I’m not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven’t been on my medicine since like February.”