See Pictures Of Thylane Blondeau, The Teenage French Model Named ‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’

Thylane Blondeau has been named the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” at the tender age of 17. But this is not the first time that Blondeau has had this title bestowed upon her, in fact, that happened at the age of just 6-years-old.

In 2007, TC Candler, who pride themselves on their diverse beauty awards, named the 6-year-old Blondeau the most beautiful, per Daily Mail. Thylane rocketed to fame and has been working the red carpet and modeling circuit ever since.

The French supermodel is the daughter of Veronika Loubry, a fashion designer, and French footballer Patrick Blondeau.

Blondeau seemed to be delighted at the news that she was once again placed on top. She took to Instagram to thank TC Candler for awarding her the prestigious award again. She said that she couldn’t believe that she had won and thanked everyone who had voted.

She shared a photo of the TC video on her laptop and wished her followers a great holiday. The image has garnered over 80,000 likes and she has been inundated with people congratulating the French beauty.

“You’re so beautiful???? no wonder you got first place Congrats love from Malaysia,” wrote one well-wisher. Another fan posted, “I knew it! I said it last year when you were number 2! I think you were two, maybe three… Anyway congratulations!”

One follower brazenly dared Blondeau.

“Yes very attractive, but can you post a picture when you have had 2 hours sleep and no make up on.”

She responded in kind by posting a picture of herself with no makeup the following morning.

Blondeau has made the TC Candler list of the 100 most beautiful people four times. In 2017, she was the runner-up in the annual compilation, coming second to Liza Soberano, per Inquisitr. The Filipino-American actress was listed as the fourth most beautiful woman this year.

Rounding out the positions for the top five were some gorgeous faces from around the world. Audreyana Michelle placed fifth. According to The Sun, Audreyana Michelle is a model and friend of Justin Bieber. Like Blondeau, she is also just 17-years-old.

Yael Shelbia is number three on the iconic list. The model originally hails from Israel and has become a leading model for Castro. Yael has a firm following of more than 480,000 fans on her Instagram page.

The Taiwanese singer Chou Tzu-yu placed second in the TC Candler list for 2018. The singer is professionally known as Tzuyu and is a member of the girl band Twice. Tzuyu is 19-years-old.