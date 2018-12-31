‘Devastated’ August Alsina Reveals Sister Died On Christmas Day

While the rest of the world celebrated Christmas on Tuesday, December 25, R&B singer August Alsina was facing one of the most difficult days of his life. According to Essence, on Wednesday, December 26, the singer revealed his sister, Chandra, died of cancer the previous day. August Alsina took to Instagram with a video capturing candid moments of him and his beautiful sister. The video included moments where Chandra braided his hair and other candid photos of them spending time together.

In the caption, August included a lengthy message crying out to fans. In the heartbreaking post about his beloved sister, he admitted he was “devastated and shattered” by the life-altering loss.

To make matters worse, August Alsina admitted that he’s not only grieving the loss of his sister, but is also concerned about her two children. According to August, his three nieces no longer have either parent. The singer revealed his sister’s partner, Mel, was actually killed and now she’s lost her life to cancer leaving three children without parents.

August concluded the post with a number of unanswered questions that no one will likely be able to answer. In short, he just wants to understand the “why” factor.

“My Sister, My friend, life giver to my nieces, my hair magician, my biggest supporter, my number one fan,” August wrote.

“We lost such a beautiful soul on Christmas Night To the battle with cancer. I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered!” he wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents. First, they killed [her partner] Mel, Now Cancer has stolen you. What is life? Why is life? Why is THIS life?”

He continued, “I don’t question God but THIS I’m not in agreement with.”

Check out August Alsina’s post below:

Almost immediately after August Alsina shared the post, fans began reaching out to him offering kind words and condolences to him and his family. The heartbreaking post has gone viral with more than 350,000 likes and nearly 30,000 comments from adoring fans.

The latest news follows a string of reports about August Alsina’s relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many fans are hoping the famed actress reaches out to her close friend. The singer has been featured on Jada’s Red Table Talk and it’s quite obvious he has a close connection with her and her family. She’s also credited for helping him through previous personal struggles. Many are praying that August Alsina recovers from the devastating loss, but others are certain he will never be the same.