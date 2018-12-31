Rob Delaney Reveals He And Wife Have Welcomed Fourth Child Just Months After Son’s Death

Rob Delaney and his wife, Leah, have had a year filled with lots of ups and downs. According to E! News, the Catastrophe actor has revealed that he and his wife welcomed another son just months after the death of their son, Henry. During a recent interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Rob Delaney confirmed Leah gave birth to a son back in August of this year. The child is reportedly 4-months-old now. Although the year has been quite challenging, the birth of their son has been a silver lining.

Rob and Leah Delaney’s latest baby announcement follows a string of reports about the heartbreaking death of his young son, Henry. Back in February of this year, the famed actor took to Facebook to share tragic details about his son’s bout with brain cancer. Sadly, the baby spent the vast majority of his life facing complications of cancer and Rob graphically detailed his son’s struggles, admitting he’d suffered from persistent vomiting and weight loss. After having a tumor removed in 2017, the cancer returned later that year.

“Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then, the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.”

The heartbreaking post quickly caught the attention of fans and online media outlets because Rob Delaney typically shares light-hearted, comical posts opting not to share many details about his personal life. Fans immediately offered condolences to Rob and his family. At the time, Leah was already approximately three months pregnant.

While Henry did not live to meet his new little brother, Rob Delaney has opened up about the special connection between his two sons. But despite the birth of their newborn, Rob admitted that the new baby doesn’t change the fact that they’ve lost a child. Henry will always have a special place in their hearts because no one can ever replace him.

“We likely would’ve had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there’s mixed feelings,” Delaney said. “It’s sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying.”

Rob and Leah Delaney have had four children, including their late son, Henry Delaney.