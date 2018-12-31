Scott Disick Reportedly Loves Vacationing With Sofia Richie And Kourtney Kardashian, Here’s Why Per Radar

Scott Disick reportedly has the best of both worlds: a romantic relationship with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie and a healthy relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children. Recently, Scott Disick has been spotted vacationing with both women and now an insider has revealed just how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels about having the most important women in his life by his side.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is quite content with Kourtney and Sofia being on amicable terms. Yesterday, the famous family turned heads when Sofia Richie joined Scott, Kourtney and the kids on vacation and fans immediately wondered what the presumably awkward vacation would be like. Surprisingly, there was no drama at all. An insider close to Scott described the vacation and quality time he’s spent with both women as a “dream come true.

“Scott felt on top of the world having both his women there with him together,” the insider said. “Kourtney and Sofia are the two most important women in his life so for them to be getting on and with him at the same time is literally his dream come true. Just on a purely ego level it, meant everything to Scott, like, he’s the ultimate man, flanked by these two gorgeous women, both of whom still love and adore him — it’s like every dude’s fantasy!”

Over the past five years, Scott Disick’s personal life has undergone lots of changes. The reality star has lost both of his parents, battled depression, and attended rehab for alcohol and substance abuse. Scott has also had multiple health scares, but now his life is moving in a healthier direction.

Since Scott Disick lost both of his parents in a short period of time, Kourtney Kardashian and her family have been the people Scott has considered family. Despite his highly publicized breakup from Kourtney, the two are still close friends and work together to properly co-parent their three children. In fact, the two often make headlines spending time together for birthdays, holidays, and other important events in their children’s lives.

According to the insider, Kourtney has also found a way to “accept and embrace” Sofia and it’s only made their dynamic better. Needless to say, many of the reports have left many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans scratching their heads but the seemingly unconventional relationship reportedly “just works for them.”