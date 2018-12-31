New Orleans Saints: Date And Time Scheduled For 2019 Playoff Game – Who Could They Possibly Face?

The Saints have the date and time for their first playoff game in 2019, but no opponent yet.

The 2018 NFL regular season is officially over and the New Orleans Saints are now preparing for the postseason instead of focusing on next year. The “Who Dat Nation” can celebrate knowing their boys have advanced to the 2019 playoffs and even have a first-round bye along with home-field advantage. With the regular season ending, though, the schedule for the playoffs has been revealed and here is the info you need for the Saints’ next game.

The Saints will not be playing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs which takes place over January 5 and 6, 2019. New Orleans will play its first playoff game in the Divisional Round, which is the second weekend in January, and here is the full information and schedule per ESPN.

2019 NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12, 2019

TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams: 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, January 13, 2019

TBD vs. New England Patriots: 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

TBD vs. New Orleans Saints: 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX

The Saints will play the final game of the Divisional Round, which means that by the time their game starts, they’ll know who is already going to the NFC Championship. If they win their first game of the playoffs, they will have to achieve just one more victory to head to Super Bowl LIII.

But, who could they face?

Who could the #Saints face in the divisional round? If the Eagles defeat the Bears in the first round, the Saints will host the Eagles If not, the Saints will host the winner of Cowboys vs Seahawkshttps://t.co/6WF7L7cHg7 pic.twitter.com/xnBSHSvUoZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 31, 2018

The Los Angeles Rams have the other first-round bye and that means they are also waiting to see who their opponent in the Divisional Round will be. As for the Saints, they will face one of the four NFC teams playing in the Wild Card Round next weekend.

In the final week of the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins and received help from the Chicago Bears who defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those two things happening, the defending Super Bowl Champions made it back into the playoffs.

If the Eagles defeat the Bears in the Wild Card Round, the Saints will play the Eagles in the Superdome.

Should the Bears win that game, they will go on to face the Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. That result would mean that the winner of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks would travel to the Superdome to face the Saints in the second round.

The New Orleans Saints finished the season 13-3 and are looking to keep things rolling in the 2019 NFL playoffs. While the schedule for their Divisional Round game is now known, the black and gold still need to wait and see who they will be facing. Close eyes will be kept on both NFC games in the Wild Card Round as the Saints will need to prepare for the Bears, Eagles, Cowboys, or Seahawks to visit the Superdome.