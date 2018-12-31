Brody Jenner Will Make An Appearance On ‘The Hills’ Reboot

Fans will get to catch a glimpse into the life of newly-married Brody Jenner on new reality show 'New Beginnings.'

Unlike the majority of his infamous Jenner-Kardashian family, Brody Jenner has primarily stayed out of the public eye in recent years. The former reality television star is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. He is also a half-brother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It’s been years since his last stint in the reality television world and Jenner has really flown under the radar. However, fans are happy to learn that Jenner is scheduled to make an appearance on the reboot of MTV’s popular series The Hills, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Jenner first began to make a name for himself when The Hills first premiered in 2006 and spanned through 2010. The reality series was set in Los Angeles, California and followed the lives of several of California’s most elite young adults. His famous co-stars included Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Whitney Port, just to name a few. Packed full of drama, tumultuous relationships and partying, the show was a smash success.

Familiar with the reality television world, Jenner would go on to make several appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently on its 15th season. He was portrayed as the somewhat elusive step-sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, their relationship with him distancing as the series progressed.

Today, Jenner admits he is not close to either Kendall or Kylie, who are off living very different lives. This past summer Jenner married his longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter at the Nihi Sumba Resort located on Sumba, an island in close proximity to Indonesia. Although the Jenner sisters were invited to the lavish wedding, they did not make an appearance. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” he said. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Nevertheless, Jenner is enjoying married life with his new bride. Although kids are not in the picture yet, the couple is already looking forward to that part of their future. “I’m very excited about kids. I think I’ll be a good dad. A fun dad,” he said following his summer wedding. His wife shared a similar sentiment. “Our kids will never be bored! It will happen exactly when it’s supposed to,” Carter remarked.

The reboot of The Hills will be entitled New Beginnings and is set to premiere in 2019. Jenner recently shared a photo of himself standing in front of a billboard for the show to announce his role in the project.