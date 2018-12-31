Selena Gomez Spotted Heading To Church Following Rehab Stint

Selena Gomez is currently working on her mental, physical, and spiritual health as she heads into 2019.

Selena Gomez is excited to see what the future has in store for her as we enter the eve of the new year, per E! News.

In addition to taking time to work on both her mental and physical health, the actress and singing sensation appears to be working on her spiritual health as she was spotted heading to a church service this weekend in photos obtained and published by Daily Mail.

With her bodyguard not far behind her, Selena was photographed rocking a comfortable cream-colored turtleneck sweater and a pair of dark gray skinny jeans that were cuff off at the ankles.

Gomez pulled her short brown locks back – parted down the center – into a low ponytail. Pairing her outfit with a pair of black Gucci loafers, the songbird appeared to have left the cosmetics at home for the day.

Just yesterday, Gomez was spotted rocking a maroon-colored workout suit as she hit a Pilates class. The skin-tight bottoms put her small, curvy frame on full display. Selena’s short locks appeared messy and unkempt as she continued to focus on her physical health.

“She’s feeling like this is a fresh start and she has new skills to help her navigate daily life. She’s doing well and is feeling great. She’s following a simple daily routine that involves a work out, either hiking, Pilates or hot yoga, therapy sessions and spending time with friends,” a source revealed exclusively to E! News as they opened up about how Selena was feeling moving into the new year.

“She is working with several professionals that are helping her focus on being positive and staying healthy. She is spending time with them daily and has a strong support system in place,” the source added.

The source also confirmed to E! News that Gomez was attending church services regularly and making every effort to surround herself with the right people.

As those who have been following Gomez know, the year 2018 was rough to her after watching her on again, off again flame Justin Bieber get married to someone else.

Gomez also revealed her lupus diagnosis and endured a kidney transplant. After suffering an emotional breakdown, she made the decision to check into a rehabilitation center to get better.

Since leaving the rehab center, Gomez has frequently been spotted having a good time with friends.

In focusing on her own well-being, Gomez has essentially went silent on social media with her last update to her 144 million Instagram followers being back in September.