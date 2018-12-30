‘Batgirl’ Still In The Works At DC According To Screenwriter

Fear not fans, it's still happening.

Worry not DC fans, and those looking to avenge a certain Alicia Silverstone character, Batgirl is still in the works at Warner Brothers. The character has always been a favorite in the DC comics and has only made it to film once in 1997’s Batman & Robin. Needless to say, things didn’t go well for the film and most of the roles were highly forgettable. Either that or everyone wanted so desperately to forget them. We’re looking at you, Mr. Freeze.

CinemaBlend is reporting that things are still a go at Warner Brothers with the release of a solo Batgirl project. For now, its unknown if it will be a self-titled flick or have something a little more interesting attached to it, but it’s definitely on its way.

Christina Hodson is the name behind the screenplay for the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, and she is currently working on the script for Batgirl. After Joss Whedon (The Avengers) backed out after not feeling like he was a good fit, the reigns were passed to Hodson who is loving where she’s at.

“[That’s] above my pay grade. Not something I can speak to. But, yeah, I’m loving writing it, I can say that it’s a total joy to work on. I love the character. And every day I’m finding new things to love and get excited about,” she responded when asked about a date and plot.

Batgirl will likely be the fourth female-led film for DC, which puts it miles ahead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to diversity. Wonder Woman kicked off the bunch on June 2, 2017, and will be followed by Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and then Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020. While DC is rumored to have more female-led projects in the works, the fact that there is a working screenplay for Batgirl means it will be coming sooner rather than later.

Fans have been wanting a film for Barbara Gordon since the DCEU came about in 2013 with Man of Steel. If everything goes to plan, she will be just one of many females in the franchise following Diana Prince, Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya.

There is no actress tied to the Batgirl project at this time, and the studio is likely taking their time as Barbara Gordon will probably get a multi-film deal.

Next up for the DCEU is Shazam! which hits theaters on April 5, 2019.