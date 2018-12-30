True Thompson & Chicago West Bond In New Sweet Instagram Snap

Khloe Kardashian is super excited that her daughter, True Thompson, is bonding with her cousin, Chicago West, E! News is reporting. Khloe uploaded a sweet snap of the two babies staring each other down on her Instagram. Chicago and True are winter ready in their warm, coordinating outfits. True wore a white dress with a knit winter hat and brown boots. Chicago rocked a baby blue onesie in the pic and also donned a knit hat. She was also wearing a single black shoe, with the other one appearing to have come off at some point. The babies sat on a plush armchair and looked each other up and down as the pic was snapped.

“I can’t wait to hear their voices and their little conversations,” Khloe wrote in the caption. “I wonder what they are thinking!”

She also pointed out that Chicago aka “Chi” was making the same face that her mother, Kim, makes all of the time.

“Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down,” she wrote.

“Chi is saying, Truey don’t look [now], but Santa forgot a reindeer and he’s coming for your hat!” one user commented.

Khloe responded with “Hahahahaha probably spot on.”

The cousins aren’t too far apart in age, with Chicago being born on January 15 and True arriving only a few months later on April 12. With Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, being born on February 1, the three little cousins are often referred to as “the triplets” by their mothers. According to People, the Kardashian-Jenner clan all spent Christmas morning together, except for Stormi and Kylie, who did show up for Kim and Kanye’s Christmas Eve bash the night before.

While the Christmas Eve party was filled with A-listers, Christmas morning was reserved for family only. True and Chicago got to spend time with grandmother Kris Jenner; cousins Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, and Reign Disick; Chicago’s siblings, North and Saint West, and dad Kanye West; uncle Rob Kardashian; and aunts Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Not only did True and Chicago celebrate their first Christmas this year, but they also got to participate in their first ever annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. Kim has initially said that she didn’t think the family would find time to do one this year, but the girls ended up releasing one after all. The card shows all of the children of the family posing with their mothers in white outfits.