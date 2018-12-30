Kate Hudson And Goldie Hawn Look Like Sisters In Matching Furry Hats

These days, Kate Hudson and her mom, Goldie Hawn, are looking more and more like sisters, as opposed mother and daughter.

Yesterday, Hudson took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo with her lookalike mother. In the snapshot, the two are definitely dressed for the cold weather with Hawn in a puffy black jacket and matching black mittens and Hudson in a furry brown jacket and brown colored mittens. Both Hawn and Hudson sport matching fur caps as they open their mouths and lean their heads together.

In the caption of the image, Hudson reveals to fans that they are vacationing in Colorado though it is unclear exactly where. So far, the image has already earned Kate rave reviews from her 9 million plus Instagram followers with over 303,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments and growing. Many followers chimed in on the image to wish Hudson and Hawn a Merry Christmas while countless others couldn’t help but point out their uncanny resemblance to one another.

“Oh my goodness. You two are the cutest. Happy New Year,” one follower wrote.

“Twins… can’t wait to see this same photo on a couple of years. Three generations of great smiles.”

“Definitely BFF’s for life not just mother and daughter! So precious,” another chimed in.

And it appears as though Hudson, Hawn, her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and their new daughter, Rani Rose, have been in snowy Colorado since at least Christmas. Hawn lives in Snowmass, near Aspen, so it’s possible that the pictures are taken at or near the grandparents’ house. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Hudson posted an adorable video with her 2-month-old baby girl on Christmas morning. In the cute little clip, Hudson is all bundled up as she cradles baby Rani near her chest. The nearly-newborn looks as cute as a button and is all bundled up for the snow in a red hat with a little bit of flower detail. And Hudson looks just as cozy as her daughter as she sports a jacket with fur and a big, brown scarf.

Another recent photo posted to Hudson’s Instagram account shows she and Danny sporting matching pajamas along with matching caps with their names embroidered across the front. Hudson simply put a heart in the caption of the photo and like her previous posts, this one has also earned Hudson a lot of attention with over 306,000 likes in addition to 900 plus comments.

Back in October, Hudson and Fujikawa announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram along with an explanation of her name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Hudson is also the proud mother to two sons — Ryder and Bingham.