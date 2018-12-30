Pete Davidson Is Enjoying The Single Life, According To ‘People’

Pete Davidson is looking at his past relationship with Ariana Grande in the rearview mirror.

After a whirlwind relationship with the pop star, Davidson is reportedly taking time to move on and heal. Sources close to the Saturday Night Live star tell People that Pete is “enjoying being single.” The comedian is currently taking a little time away from the spotlight and his home in New York City as he recently headed down to Miami to hang poolside and relax. The 25-year-old is reportedly “there visiting friends and is very much enjoying being single as he is focusing on himself.”

During his little trip, Pete enjoyed the company of a mystery brunette. As the Inquisitr shared this past weekend, the Saturday Night Live star was spotted at Miami’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where he was enjoying lunch and a casual conversation with an unknown woman by the pool. Davidson looked both comfy and casual in a Green Day shirt along with a pair of black shorts and a pair of sunglasses.

The mystery brunette was sporting a red top with ruffled sleeves as well as a straw fedora, hoop earrings, and a pair of sunglasses. The two enjoyed some lunch as they chatted together and onlookers said that Pete looked like he was enjoying himself.

Pete Davidson Chats Up a Poolside Hottie in Miami to Round Out 2018 – TMZ pic.twitter.com/F1Vzpxp6ON — Google News (@FacebookLiked) December 30, 2018

As fans of Davidson know, it’s been a rough few months for him. Not only did he infamously get dumped by Ariana Grande, whom he was engaged to and sharing a lavish apartment with in New York City, he also endured some bullying on social media that nearly put him over the edge. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, Davidson took to his Instagram page to share a sad and scary message to his followers.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing by best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i cant last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.”

Shortly after posting the eerie message to his Instagram account, Davidson deleted the post as well as his whole entire Instagram account. Obviously, the post sparked concern from many of Pete’s friends and fans, causing the police to do a wellness check on the troubled star. Luckily, Pete was found safe just hours later on the set of Saturday Night Live, which he was filming that evening.

Hopefully Pete can look forward to a happy and healthy new year.