‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Asks How She Got ‘Lucky’ And Shares Sweet Photos Of Her Kids

Although the new season of Teen Mom 2 isn’t on viewers’ screens just yet, fans have been able to keep up with the cast members via their social media accounts. Most recently, Chelsea Houska shared two photos of her adorable kids on Instagram.

The first photo shows her oldest daughter Aubree holding her youngest daughter Layne. Both girls are smiling for the camera and Layne is sporting an adorable winter hat. The second photo shows Chelsea’s son Watson.

Along with the photos, Chelsea included the caption, “How did I get so lucky.”

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have followed Chelsea’s story from her 16 and Pregnant days where she gave birth to daughter Aubree. The past few seasons have chronicled Chelsea’s journey and her frustrations with Aubree’s dad, Adam Lind. Fans have also watched Chelsea’s relationship with Cole DeBoer blossom, and the two tied the knot in October of 2016. After watching Chelsea’s struggles on previous seasons, fans were ecstatic for her to find happiness with Cole. In January of 2017, Chelsea welcomed her second child, a son, who she named Watson.

Season 9 of the hit show is set to premiere on MTV in January and will continue to follow Chelsea and her family. Although a trailer has been released for a new season, it has only teased storylines for the girls. For Chelsea, her pregnancy with Layne and the birth will be shown.

Chelsea gave birth to Layne on August 29. What makes her daughter’s birthday extra special is that it is the same day as Chelsea’s. Chelsea and Cole chose the name Layne Ettie for their baby girl. Fans wondered where Chelsea and Cole came up with the name “Ettie” and the reality show star revealed on social media that the name “Ettie” is similar to her two grandmothers’ names, “Edna” and “Nettie.” Prior to giving birth to Layne, there was a lot of speculation about exactly when Chelsea would be giving birth.

According to InTouch Weekly, Chelsea previously admitted on Twitter that she was keeping news of the birth low-key.

“I can promise everyone that whenever I AM in labor… nobody will know.. and there def won’t be posts and silly little articles about it,” Chelsea told a fan on Twitter.

Even though she is on a reality television show, Chelsea keeps her life relatively private, but fans love to see the adorable photos of Chelsea’s family that she shares on social media.