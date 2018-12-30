Jasmine Tookes Packs On The PDA With Her Boyfriend While Holidaying In Ecuador

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes is currently vacationing in Ecuador with her boyfriend, Juan David Borrero. She recently took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with her 3.3 million followers, where she is featured locking lips with her beau as she clicked the selfie.

The picture, which was taken against the breathtakingly-beautiful backdrop of the mountains in Ecuador, garnered 102,000 likes and close to 300 comments within just two hours of going live. Fans and followers showered the couple with best wishes for a happy 2019 and also blessed them to have a long-lasting relationship.

One fan wrote that Juan and Jasmine represent her couple goals and that she would love to meet Jasmine in person one day, while a male fan wrote that Jasmine broke his heart because she is with another man. Other commentators, mostly from Ecuador, welcomed her to their country and wrote that they feel very happy to have Jasmine as a guest.

“I can’t believe it!!!! You are in my [country]!!!” one of her fans commented in excitement. While another one said that Ecuador loves Jasmine.

Commenters from different South-American nations also invited Jasmine to pay a visit to their countries.

It looks like Ecuador is the favorite holiday spot for Victoria’s Secret models these days, as Jasmine’s fellow model, Josephine Skriver, is also currently holidaying in Ecuador with her boyfriend.

On Saturday, Jasmine treated her fans to a very suggestive picture where she was featured lounged on her bed in a hotel room wearing nothing but a tiny thong. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the model had her naked back facing the camera while she looked out of the “ceiling-to-wall window that opened into a tropical, green landscape.”

The picture in question sent temperatures soaring and amassed close to 200,000 likes and more than a thousand comments where fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement, expressing their admiration and appreciation for Jasmine’s sexy body.

“Lord have mercy, too much hotness in one picture,” one of her fans wrote. While another one opined that nobody can be compared with Jasmine because she is the most beautiful Victoria Secret model.

In 2016, the California-native was chosen by Victoria’s Secret to wear the $3 million Fantasy Bra during the lingerie company’s world-famous annual extravaganza.

According to an article by W Magazine, the 27-year-old model loved wearing the bra and couldn’t wait to flaunt it on stage.