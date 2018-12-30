Watch New York Jets Vs New England Patriots Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Patriots Can Clinch AFC Top Seed

The New England Patriots can clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets, but they will need some help.

Last week, the New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills to clinch their record 10th straight division title — making them only the second team in any major American sports league — NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL — to win at least 10 consecutive division titles, according to ESPN. But in what has been their most difficult season since 2009 when they finished at 10-6, the Patriots’ work is far from done, as they now need a win over the New York Jets on Sunday to clinch an all-important first-round bye, in a game that will live stream from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL 2018 regular season finale matchup between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 30. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 31, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 2 a.m. Western Time.

To determine which markets will receive the live stream of the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game on Sunday, see the map provided by 506 Sports. The areas shaded in pink will be able to access the Jets-Pats live stream.

A win also completes an undefeated season at home for New England, according to Pro Football Reference, in a season that saw them lose five of eight road games — making home field advantage in the postseason all-important for the five-time Super Bowl champions, who will be looking for their third straight Super Bowl berth and fourth in five years.

But there is a long-shot scenario in which the Patriots can nail down not only a bye and home field in the divisional round, but the top seed and home field throughout, according to the Patriots site. If New England wins while both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers suffer upsets to the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos respectively, the Patriots earn the AFC’s top seed.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has not lost at home to the Jets since 2010. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

With the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 17 game offered as the CBS national “early” broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. But the service features a one-week free trial, and if the trial is canceled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the Jets-Pats clash at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 17 game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Jets-Patriots game streamed live at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports CBS Early map referenced above —except in the teams’ home markets — fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.